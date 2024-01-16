SAMOS CAFE & GRILL
Breakfast & Brunch**
New Breakfast & Brunch***
2 + 2 - two eggs any style*
2 + 2 - two eggs any style, two bacon strips, crispy yukon golds, side of toast$16.00
Smoked Salmon Benedict
poached eggs, english muffin, hollandaise$21.00
BLT Benedict*
BLT Benedict - bacon, tomato, arugula, poached egg, hollandaise sauce$18.00
Egg Benedict with Bacon *
English Muffins Poached Eggs Hollandaise Sauce Bacon$17.00
Eggs Benedict
Eggs Benedict - English mufﬁn, Canadian bacon, poached eggs,, hollandaise sauce, side salad$14.00
Veggie Benedict
Veggie Benedict - spinach, heirloom tomato, avocado, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, side salad$18.00
Soft Scramble Tartine
sturgeon caviar/ salmon roe, avocado, pickled red onion$16.00
Greek Avocado Toast*
Greek Avocado Toast - house labneh cherry tomatoes, sumac, radish, feta, micro cilantro$17.00
Ajarski
feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, baked egg, choice of bastruma, sujuk, ham, mushroom, peppers, bacon$22.00
Shakshuka
Crushed Cherry Tomato Tomato Sauce Over Easy Eggs Onions Green Bell Peppers Garlic Parsley Seasoning Olive-Oil Toasted Bread on the Side$18.00
Chilaquiles
Samos Chilaquiles - crispy tortilla chips, red salsa, shredded beef, labneh, feta cheese, cilantro, two eggs any style$18.00
Plain Bagel
Plain Bagel - toasted, whipped cream cheese$9.00
Lox Bagel
Lox Bagel - everything bagel, pickled red onion, cucumber, dill, fried capers$17.00OUT OF STOCK
Veggie Burrito
Veggie - egg white, seasonal veggies, pepper jack$16.00
The Woodman
Croissant Scrambled Egg Guacamole Bacon Arugula Tomato Salad on the Side$18.00
Steak Burrito
diced ribeye, pepper jack, crispy yukon golds$19.00
Classic Breakfast Panini
tomato, spinach, bacon, egg, and cheese$16.00
French Omelette
French Omelette- mushrooms, gruyere, chives$16.00
Mykonos Omelette
Egg Yellow & Green Onions Mushroom Spinach Feta Cheese Parsley$16.00
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
smoked bacon, cheddar cheese$16.00
Keto Breakfast Wrap *
Canadian Ham or Bacon Eggs Cheddar Cheese Avocado Tomatoes$16.00
Spanakopita*
Flaky Filo Spinach Feta Cheese$9.00
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Chocolate Chip; Two Griddle Cakes whipped cream maple syrup$14.00
Buttermilk Pancakes *
Two Griddle Cakes Served with sweet cream & maple syrup Powdered Sugar$14.00
Blueberry Pancakes *
Two Griddle Cakes whipped cream maple syrup$14.00
Lemon Ricotta
Lemon Ricotta; Two Griddle Cakes whipped cream & maple syrup$14.00
Sour dough French Toast
Sour dough French Toast - seasonal berries, maple syrup, muscovado whipped cream$16.00
Crunchy French Toast
Crunchy French Toast muscovado whipped cream, seasonal berries, maple syrup$18.00
Classic Waffles
Classic Waffles whipped cream, maple syrup$14.00
Chicken & Waffles
Chicken & Waffles crunchy chicken thigh, whipped butter, maple syrup$18.00
Breakfast Plate$18.00
Breakfast Pizza$22.00
Biscuits and Gravy$21.00
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$19.00
Keto Benedict$19.00
Appetizer
Vegetarian Falafel Plate**
hummus, tomato, tahini, harissa olives, chips$17.00
Fried Calamari
onion, lemon, parsley, marinara$16.00
Garlic Fries
Garlic Fries$12.00
Regular Fries ***
Deep-Fried Potatoes$10.00
Midnight Hummus Plate ***
Hummus Olive Oil Jalapeno Pepper Chips Garnished Lemon and Parsley$18.00
Eggplant Dip (Baba Ganoush) Plate ***
Eggplant Tahini Labneh Chips Feta Cheese Olives Tomatoes /Cucumber salad$14.00
Tzatziki ***
Cucumber Labneh Garlic Dill Chips Garnished Lemon and Parsley$12.00
Harissa-Marinated Mixed Olives ***
Olives Garlic Pickled Jalapeño Olive Oil$8.50
Mac & Cheese ***
Macaroni Cheddar Cheese Heavy Cream$7.00
Garlic Bread$12.00
Truffle Fries$16.00
Entrees
Beef Shawarma Wrap
Flatbread Beef Lettuce Tomato Pickled Cucumber Red Onion Parsley Cabbage Salad House Sauce Choice of 2 Sides$18.00
Chicken Shawarma Wrap*
Flatbread Chicken Lettuce Tomato Pickled Cucumber Red Onion Parsley Cabbage Salad House Sauce Choice of 2 Sides$18.00
Vegetarian Falafel Wrap
Flatbread 3 Pieces Falafel Lettuce Tomato Pickled Cucumber Red Onion Parsley Cabbage Salad Falafel Sauce Choice of 2 Sides$17.00
Whole Rotisserie Chicken
Whole Rotisserie Chicken Choice of 2 Sides First Side: Hummus, Eggplant Dip (Baba Ganoush), or Tzatziki Second Side: Pickled Cucumber or Pickled Jalapeno$28.00
Half Rotisserie Chicken ***
Half Rotisserie Chicken Choice of 2 Sides First Side: Hummus, Eggplant Dip (Baba Ganoush), or Tzatziki Second Side: Pickled Cucumber or Pickled Jalapeno$22.00
Filet mignon Skewers ***
Rib Eye Steak Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper$22.00
Grilled Chicken Skewers ***
Chicken Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper$22.00
Grilled Shrimp Skewers ***
Shrimp Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper$22.00
Combo Skewers Plate ***
Choice of Two Grilled Skewers Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper$22.00
Beef Taco**
Soft Taco Tortilla Beef Shawarma Cilantro Onion House Salsa$12.00
Chicken Shawarma Taco**
mushrooms, garlic, shallots, cream, butter, white wine, parmesan$12.00
Shrimp Tortilla Taco**
ghee, charred lemon, grilled asparagus$12.00
Khinkali (Georgian Dumpling) ***
Dough Beef Sour Cream or Lebni$19.00
Fried Khinkali ***
Dough Beef Sour Cream or Lebni$19.00
Vegetarian Falafel Plate**
hummus, tomato, tahini, harissa olives, chips$17.00
Samos Fried Chicken Sandwich
Samos Fried Chicken Sandwich - brioche bun, house slaw, jalapeños, side of fries$18.00
Chicken Pesto Panini
Chicken Pesto Panini - grilled chicken thigh, pesto, spinach, provolone, side salad$16.00
Adult Grilled Cheese
Adult Grilled Cheese cheddar, provolone, heirloom tomato, arugula, house sauce, side of fries$15.00
Marinated Shrimp Wrap
lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, parsley, cabbage, house sauce Choice of hummus, eggplant dip, or tzatziki, Side of pickles or pickled jalapeños$19.00
Oxtail Stew (Copy)
onion, garlic, potatoes, in Samos bread bowl$22.00
Pelmeni$18.00
Impossible Burger$19.00
Bison Burger$22.00
Classic Cheeseburger$18.00
White Truffle Burger$28.00
Grilled Chicken Cesar Wrap$14.00
Buffalo Cesar Wrap$16.00
Tuna Melt$16.00
BLT$18.00
Shrimp Wrap$19.00
Salad
Cesar Salad ***
chicories, anchovies, garlic, parmesan, lemon, croutons$15.00
Greek Salad ***
feta, peppers, tomato, cucumber, red onion, olives, house dressing$12.00
Fattoush ***
Lettuce Tomato Cucumber Green Onion Parsley Chips Fattoush Salad Dressing$14.00
Arugula & Goat Cheese*
Arugula & Goat Cheese apple slices, candied walnuts, red onion, cranberries, crumbled goat chees balsamic vinaigrette$14.00
Roasted Beet Salad$16.00OUT OF STOCK
Pizza
Combo Pizza
Flatbread Pizza Dough Chicken Shawarma Mozzarella Cheese Bell Pepper Tomato Pizza Sauce Olive Red Onion Parsley$19.00
Salmon Pizza ***
Flatbread Pizza Dough Salmon Mozzarella Cheese Cream Cheese Onion Dill Kaper$18.00
Spicy Pineapple Pizza
Flatbread Pizza Dough Prosciutto Fresh Mozzarella Parmesan Cheese Arugula Shallot Pizza Sauce Pesto Sauce Glaze$18.00
Mushroom Pizza ***
Flatbread Pizza Dough Mushroom Mozzarella Cheese Caramelized Onion Grilled Asparagus White Pizza Sauce Truffle Oil$16.00
Pepperoni Pizza ***
Flatbread Pizza Dough Pepperoni Mozzarella cheese Pizza Sauce$14.00
Veggie Pizza ***
Flatbread Pizza Dough Mozzarella Cheese Tomato Olive Bell Pepper Asparagus Onion$18.00
Meatlovers Pizza$21.00
Desserts
Pastry
Plain Croissant ***$6.50
Chocolate Croissant ***$7.00
Almond Croissant ***$7.00
Raspberry Twist ***$8.00
Pain Suisse ***$8.00
Turkey Gruyere Croissant ***$7.00
Lemon Muffin ***$7.00
Flourless Almond Pear Cake ***$7.00
Vegan Ham & Cheese ***$7.00
Vegan Strawberry Croissant ***$7.00
Vegan Cinnamon Roll$7.00
Vegan Plain Croissant$6.50
Napoleon$8.00
Bluberry Lavender Loaf$5.50OUT OF STOCK
Bread Pudding Plate
Bread Pudding Hand Whipped Cream Macerated Berries$9.00
Baklava$6.00
Guava Cream Cheese Tart$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Chocolate Chip Cookie$6.95OUT OF STOCK
Pistachio Rose Roll ***$8.00
Almond Croissant Cookie$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Drinks
Hot Coffee
Latte ***
Hot$6.00
Honey Latte ***$7.00
Cappuccino ***$6.00
Mocha ***$7.00
Espresso ***$4.00
Macchiato ***$5.00
Americano ***$5.00
Matcha ***$7.00
Caramel Tahini Latte ***$7.00
Affogato ***$7.00
Cortado ***$5.00
Drip Coffee ***$5.00
Decaf Coffee ***$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Hot Chocolate ***$6.00
Café au Lait ***$5.00
Flat White ***$6.00
Coffee "Soorj"$5.00
Iced Coffee
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Cold Drink
Wine
Avissi Prosecco Mimosa 187 ML ***$11.00
Cline Pinot Noir 750 ML ***
Glass $11$29.00
Faust Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 750 ML ***$80.00
M By McPrice Myers Caberent Sauvignon 2021 750 ML ***
Glass $15$47.00
Santa Cristina by Antinori Pinot Grigio 2022 750 ML ***
Glass $9$45.00
Iron + Sand Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles 2022 750 ML$48.00
Justin Sauvignon Blanc Bottle$51.00
Justin Sauvignon Blanc Glass$17.00
Laetitia Pinot Noir Bottle$69.00
Laetitia Pinot Noir Glass$23.00
Ed Guess Cabernet Bottle$51.00
Ed Guess Cabernet Glass$17.00
Sides
2 Bacon Strips$7.00
2 Fried Eggs$7.00
2 Scrambled Eggs$7.00
Avocado$3.00
Beef Skewer$12.00
Butter$4.00
Cheddar Cheese$4.00
Chicken Skewer (Breast)$10.00
Chicken Skewer (Thigh)$10.00
Chips$4.00
Eggplant Dip (Baba Ganoush)$4.50
Feta Cheese$4.00
Regular Fries ***
Deep-Fried Potatoes$10.00
Garlic Sauce$1.00
Honey$2.50
Midnight Hummus$7.00
Ketchup$0.50
Olive$3.00
Pickled Cucumber$1.00
Pickled Jalapeno$1.00
lavash$1.50
Rice$4.50
Scrambled Egg Whites$7.00
Shrimp Skewer$13.00
Side of Chicken$7.00
Special House Sauce$1.00
Toasted Bread$2.00
Tzatziki$4.50