SAMOS CAFE & GRILL
Featured Items
- Combo Skewers Plate ***$20.00
Choice of Two Grilled Skewers Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper
- Fattoush ***$11.50
Lettuce Tomato Cucumber Green Onion Parsley Chips Salad Dressing
Breakfast & Brunch
- Fluffy Waffles ***$14.50
Fluffy Waffles Maple Syrup Powdered Sugar
- Greek Avocado Toast ***$15.50
Toasted Bread Guacamole Feta Cheese Cherry Tomato Cucumber Dill Olive Glaze Side of Bacon
- Breakfast Wrap Sandwich ***$18.00
Tortilla Bread Canadian Ham Cheddar Cheese Scrambled Eggs Avocado Slices Spinach
- Smoked Salmon Toast Bread ***$19.95
Toasted French Bread Smoked Salmon Sunny-Side Up Fried Egg Radish Slices Onions Cucumber Cream Cheese Side of Batata Harra or French Fries
- French Toast ***$14.50
Brioche French Toast Organic Home-Made Whipped Cream Choice of Peach Halves or Berries Choice of Maple Syrup or Other Syrups Powdered Sugar
- Croissant French Toast ***$14.50
Croissant Chocolate Syrup Maple Syrup Organic Home-Made Whipped Cream Powdered Sugar
- Shakshuka ***$17.50
Crushed Cherry Tomato Tomato Sauce 2 Eggs Onions Bell Peppers Garlic Parsley Seasoning Olive-Oil Toasted Bread on the Side
- Scrambled Egg Croissant Breakfast Sandwich ***$18.50
Croissant Scrambled Egg Guacamole Bacon Arugula Tomato Salad on the Side
- Keto Breakfast Wrap ***$15.00
Canadian Ham or Bacon Eggs Cheddar Cheese Avocado Grape Tomatoes Parsley
- *High-Protein Breakfast Quesadilla ***$15.00
Tortilla Bread Prosciutto Eggs Cheddar Cheese Spinach
- Ajarski Khachapuri ***$14.50Out of stock
- Blueberry Pancakes ***$9.50Out of stock
- Original Buttermilk Pancakes ***$11.50Out of stock
- Signature Breakfast Platter ***$16.50Out of stock
- Egg Benedict with Bacon ***$12.50Out of stock
- Smoked Salmon Egg Benedict with Bacon ***$13.50Out of stock
Smoked Salmon Egg Benedict with Bacon ***
Appetizer
- Hummus Plate ***$14.50
Hummus Olive Oil Jalapeno Pepper Chips Garnished Lemon and Parsley
- Eggplant Dip (Baba Ganoush) Plate ***$14.50
Eggplant Tahini Labneh Chips
- Tzatziki ***$5.99
Cucumber Labneh Garlic Dill Chips Garnished Lemon and Parsley
- Batata Harra ***$7.99
- French Fries ***$6.50
- Vegetarian Falafel Platter ***$17.50
4 Pieces Falafel Hummus Tomato Olive Tahini Pita Chips
- Harissa-Marinated Mixed Olives ***$5.99
- Muhammara ***$8.99
muhammar spicy dip made of walnuts ,red bell peppers
- Fruit Cup ***$7.00
Fresh Berries Banana
- Mac & Cheese ***$7.00Out of stock
- Yogurt and Berry Parfait ***$7.50Out of stock
Entrees
- Beef Shawarma Wrap ***$14.95
Flatbread Beef Lettuce Tomato Pickled Cucumber Red Onion Parsley Cabbage Salad House Sauce Choice of 2 Sides
- Chicken Sandwich Wrap ***$12.95
Flatbread Chicken Lettuce Tomato Pickled Cucumber Red Onion Parsley Cabbage Salad House Sauce Choice of 2 Sides
- Falafel Wrap ***$12.95
Flatbread 3 Pieces Falafel Lettuce Tomato Pickled Cucumber Red Onion Parsley Cabbage Salad Falafel Sauce Choice of 2 Sides
- Full Rotisserie Chicken Platter ***$24.95
Whole Rotisserie Chicken Choice of 2 Sides
- Half Rotisserie Chicken Platter ***$16.50
Half Rotisserie Chicken Choice of 2 Sides
- Grilled Beef Skewers ***$19.00
Beef Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper
- Grilled Chicken Skewers ***$18.50
Chicken Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper
- Grilled Mushroom Skewers ***$17.95
Mushroom Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper
- Grilled Shrimp Skewers ***$21.95
Shrimp Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper
- Combo Skewers Plate ***$20.00
Choice of Two Grilled Skewers Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper
- Carne Asada Tacos ***$12.00Out of stock
- Grilled Cauliflower ***$12.00Out of stock
- Lamb Chops ***$18.00Out of stock
- Marinated Grilled Salmon ***$27.00Out of stock
- Signature Steak ***$24.00Out of stock
- Chilaquiles ***$15.00Out of stock
Pizza
- Shawarma Pizza ***$19.50
Beef Shawarma Mozzarella Cheese Bell Pepper Pizza Sauce Olive Red Onion Parsley
- Salmon Pizza ***$22.50
Salmon Mozzarella Cheese Cream Cheese Onion Dill Kaper
- Prosciutto Pizza ***$22.50
Prosciutto Fresh Mozzarella Parmesan Cheese Arugula Shallot Pizza Sauce Pesto Sauce Glaze
- Mushroom Pizza ***$21.50
Mushroom Mozzarella Cheese Caramelized Onion Grilled Asparagus White Pizza Sauce Truffle Oil
- Pesto Pizza ***$19.50
Home-Made Pesto Sauce Tomato Basil Fresh Mozzarella Truffle Oil
- Pepperoni Pizza ***$18.50
Pepperoni Mozzarella cheese Pizza Sauce
- Zaatar Pizza ***$22.50
Zaatar Mozzarella Feta Olive Tomato
- Summer Pizza ***$21.50
Mozzarella Cheese Feta Cheese Tomato Basil Red Onion
Soup
- Chicken Soup ***$6.50
Chicken Mushroom Green Beans Carrot Spinach Onion Garlic Celery Orzo Toasted Bread
- Homemade Roasted Tomato Basil Soup ***$8.50
Tomato Basil Onion Garlic Heavy Cream Pepper Toasted Bread
- Lentil Soup ***$7.50
Lentils Onion Garlic Carrot Spinach Celery Toasted Bread
- Borscht ***$7.50Out of stock
Salad
- Caesar Salad ***$12.50
Lettuce Croutons Parmesan Cheese Caesar Salad Dressing
- Greek Salad ***$12.00
Feta Cheese Bell Pepper Tomato Cucumber Olive Greek Salad Dressings Red Onion
- Fattoush ***$11.50
Lettuce Tomato Cucumber Green Onion Parsley Chips Salad Dressing
- BBQ Eggplant Salad ***$12.95
Grilled Eggplant Bell Pepper Tomato Red Onion Parsley
- Tabbouleh Salad ***$12.00
Bulgur Tomato Cucumber Parsley Mint Green Onion Spices
Sides
- 2 Bacon Strips$7.00
- 2 Fried Eggs$7.00
- 2 Scrambled Eggs$7.00
- Avocado$3.00
- Batata Harra ***$7.99
- Butter$4.00
- Carrot and Celery$4.50
- Cheddar Cheese$4.00
- Chips$4.00
- Eggplant Dip (Baba Ganoush)$4.50
- Feta Cheese$4.00
- French Fries ***$6.50
- Garlic Sauce$1.00
- Grilled Ham$7.00
- Guacamole$3.00
- Honey$2.50
- Hummus$4.50
- Ketchup$0.50
- Mayo$0.50
- Muhammara$4.50
- Olive$3.00
- Olive-Oil Toasted Bread$2.00
- Pickled Cucumber$1.00
- Pickled Jalapeno$1.00
- Ranch$0.50
- Raspberry Jam$2.50
- Regular Bread$1.00
- Rice$4.50
- Scrambled Egg Whites$7.00
- Side of Chicken$4.50
- Special House Sauce$1.00
- Strawberry Jam$2.50
- Toasted Bread$1.50
- Tzatziki$4.50
Drinks
Cold Drink
Hot Coffee
- Latte ***$5.25
Hot
- Honey Latte ***$5.75
- Cappuccino ***$4.75
- Mocha ***$6.50
- Espresso ***$3.50
- Macchiato ***$4.00
- Americano ***$4.50
- Matcha ***$6.50
- Caramel Tahini Latte ***$6.25
- Affogato ***$5.00
- Cortado ***$4.25
- Drip Coffee ***$4.50
- Decaf Coffee ***$4.50
- Hot Chocolate ***$4.50
- Café au Lait ***$5.00
- Flat White ***$4.25