SAMOS CAFE & GRILL
Breakfast & Brunch
- Fluffy Waffles ***$14.50
Fluffy Waffles Maple Syrup Powdered Sugar
- Greek Avocado Toast ***$15.50
Toasted Bread Guacamole Feta Cheese Cherry Tomato Cucumber Dill Olive Glaze Side of Bacon
- Breakfast Wrap Sandwich ***$18.00
Tortilla Bread Canadian Ham Cheddar Cheese Scrambled Eggs Avocado Slices Spinach
- Smoked Salmon Toast Bread ***$19.95
Toasted French Bread Smoked Salmon Sunny-Side Up Fried Egg Radish Slices Onions Cucumber Cream Cheese Side of Batata Harra or French Fries
- French Toast ***$14.50
Brioche French Toast Organic Home-Made Whipped Cream Choice of Peach Halves or Berries Choice of Maple Syrup or Other Syrups Powdered Sugar
- Croissant French Toast ***$14.50
Croissant Chocolate Syrup Maple Syrup Organic Home-Made Whipped Cream Powdered Sugar
- Shakshuka ***$17.50
Crashed Cherry Tomato Tomato Sauce 2 Eggs Onions Bell Peppers Garlic Parsley Seasoning Olive-Oil Toasted Bread on the Side
- Scrambled Egg Croissant Breakfast Sandwich ***$18.50
Croissant Scrambled Egg Guacamole Bacon Arugula Tomato Salad on the Side
- Keto Breakfast Wrap ***$15.00
Canadian Ham or Bacon Eggs Cheddar Cheese Avocado Grape Tomatoes Parsley
- *High-Protein Breakfast Quesadilla ***$15.00
Tortilla Bread Prosciutto Eggs Cheddar Cheese Spinach
Appetizer
- Hummus Plate ***$14.50
Hummus Olive Oil Red Pepper Chips Garnished Lemon and Parsley
- Eggplant Dip (Baba Ganoush) Plate ***$14.50
Eggplant Tahini Labneh Chips
- Tzatziki ***$5.99
Cucumber Labneh Garlic Dill Chips Garnished Lemon and Parsley
- Batata Harra ***$7.99
- French Fries ***$6.50
- Vegetarian Falafel Platter ***$17.50
4 Pieces Falafel Hummus Tomato Olive Tahini Pita Chips
- Harissa-Marinated Mixed Olives ***$5.99
- Muhammara ***$8.99
muhammar spicy dip made of walnuts ,red bell peppers
Entrees
- Beef Shawarma Wrap ***$14.95
Flatbread Beef Lettuce Tomato Pickled Cucumber Red Onion Parsley Cabbage Salad House Sauce Choice of 2 Sides
- Chicken Sandwich Wrap ***$12.95
Flatbread Chicken Lettuce Tomato Pickled Cucumber Red Onion Parsley Cabbage Salad House Sauce Choice of 2 Sides
- Falafel Wrap ***$12.95
Flatbread 3 Pieces Falafel Lettuce Tomato Pickled Cucumber Red Onion Parsley Cabbage Salad Falafel Sauce Choice of 2 Sides
- Full Rotisserie Chicken Platter ***$24.95
Whole Rotisserie Chicken Choice of 2 Sides
- Half Rotisserie Chicken Platter ***$16.50
Half Rotisserie Chicken Choice of 2 Sides
- Grilled Beef Skewers ***$19.00
Beef Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper
- Grilled Chicken Skewers ***$18.50
Chicken Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper
- Grilled Shrimp Skewers ***$21.95
Shrimp Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper
- Grilled Mushroom Skewers ***$17.95
Mushroom Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper
- Combo Skewers Plate ***$20.00
Choice of Two Grilled Skewers Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper
Pizza
- Shawarma Pizza ***$19.50
Beef Shawarma Mozzarella Cheese Bell Pepper Pizza Sauce Olive Red Onion Parsley
- Salmon Pizza ***$22.50
Salmon Mozzarella Cheese Cream Cheese Onion Dill Grape
- Prosciutto Pizza ***$22.50
Prosciutto Fresh Mozzarella Parmesan Cheese Arugula Shallot Pizza Sauce Pesto Sauce Glaze
- Mushroom Pizza ***$21.50
Mushroom Mozzarella Cheese Caramelized Onion Grilled Asparagus White Pizza Sauce Truffle Oil
- Pesto Pizza ***$19.50
Home-Made Pesto Sauce Tomato Basil Fresh Mozzarella Truffle Oil
- Pepperoni Pizza ***$18.50
Pepperoni Mozzarella cheese Pizza Sauce
- Zaatar Pizza ***$22.50
Zaatar Mozzarella Feta Olive Tomato
Soup
- Chicken Soup ***$6.50
Chicken Mushroom Green Beans Carrot Spinach Onion Garlic Celery Orzo Toasted Bread
- Homemade Roasted Tomato Basil Soup ***$8.50
Tomato Basil Onion Garlic Heavy Cream Pepper Toasted Bread
- Lentil Soup ***$7.50
Lentils Onion Garlic Carrot Spinach Celery Toasted Bread
Salad
- Caesar Salad ***$12.50
Lettuce Croutons Parmesan Cheese Caesar Salad Dressing
- Greek Salad ***$12.00
Feta Cheese Bell Pepper Tomato Cucumber Olive Greek Salad Dressings Red Onion
- Beet Quinoa Salad ***$14.85
Quinoa Green Onion Parsley Beet Dressing
- Fattoush ***$11.50
Lettuce Tomato Cucumber Green Onion Parsley Chips Salad Dressing
- BBQ Eggplant Salad ***$12.95
Grilled Eggplant Bell Pepper Tomato Red Onion Parsley
Drinks
Hot Coffee
- Latte ***$5.25
Hot
- Honey Latte ***$5.75
- Cappuccino ***$4.75
- Mocha ***$6.50
- Espresso ***$3.50
- Macchiato ***$4.00
- Americano ***$4.50
- Matcha ***$6.50
- Caramel Tahini Latte ***$6.25
- Affogato ***$5.00
- Cortado ***$5.00
- Drip Coffee ***$4.50
- Decaf Coffee ***$4.50
- Hot Chocolate ***$4.50
- London Fog ***$6.00
- Café au Lait ***$5.00
- Flat White ***$4.25
Iced Coffee
- Iced Latte ***$6.50
- Iced Honey Latte ***$6.50
- Iced Cappuccino ***$6.50
- Signature Iced Cappuccino ***$7.95
- Iced Mocha ***$6.50
- Iced Espresso ***$6.50
- Iced Macchiato ***$6.50
- Iced Americano ***$6.50
- Iced Matcha ***$6.95
- Pomme Tonic ***$6.95
- Iced Nitro Coffee ***$5.50
- Cold Brew ***$5.00
- Iced Salted Caramel Tahini ***$7.95
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Desserts
Pastry
- Almond Croissant ***$6.00
- Blueberry Muffin ***$4.50
- Chocolate Chip Cookie ***$3.50
- Chocolate Croissant ***$5.00
- Feta and Olives ***$6.00
- Flourless Almond Cake ***$6.00
- Lemon Muffin ***$4.50
- Pain Suisse ***$6.25
- Pistachio and Rose Roll ***$6.25
- Plain Croissant ***$4.50
- Raisin Roll ***$5.00
- Raspberry Twist ***$6.00
- Turkey Gruyere Croissant ***$6.00
- Vegan Jalapeno Roll ***$6.00
- Vegan Ham & Cheese ***$6.00
- Oreo Cookie ***$3.50