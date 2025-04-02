SAMOS CAFE & GRILL
Breakfast & Brunch**
New Breakfast & Brunch***
2 + 2 - two eggs any style*
2 + 2 - two eggs any style, two bacon strips, crispy yukon golds, side of toast$16.00
Soft Scramble*
Soft Scramble - creme fraiche pickled red onion, micro greens, side of toast$14.00
Shrimp & Shishitos*
Soft Scramble creme fraiche pickled red onion, micro greens, side of toast$17.00OUT OF STOCK
Croque Madame *
béchamel, layers of melted cheese, crisp white bread, smoky ham, sunny side up egg$15.00
Croque Monsieur**
Croque Monsieur béchamel, layers of melted cheese, crisp white bread, smoky ham$14.00
BLT Benedict*
BLT Benedict - bacon, tomato, arugula, poached egg, hollandaise sauce$15.00
Egg Benedict with Bacon *
English Muffins Poached Eggs Hollandaise Sauce Bacon$13.00
Eggs Benedict
Eggs Benedict - English mufﬁn, Canadian bacon, poached eggs,, hollandaise sauce, side salad$14.00
Veggie Benedict
Veggie Benedict - spinach, heirloom tomato, avocado, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, side salad$16.00
Soft Scramble Toast
Soft Scramble Toast avocado, salmon roe, micro purple radish$14.00OUT OF STOCK
Greek Avocado Toast*
Greek Avocado Toast - cherry tomatoes, sumac, radish, feta, micro cilantro$15.00
Ajarski
feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, baked egg, choice of bastruma, sujuk, ham, mushroom, peppers, bacon$16.00
Shakshuka
Crushed Cherry Tomato Tomato Sauce Over Easy Eggs Onions Green Bell Peppers Garlic Parsley Seasoning Olive-Oil Toasted Bread on the Side$18.00
Samos Chilaquiles
Samos Chilaquiles - crispy tortilla chips, red salsa, shredded beef, labneh, feta cheese, cilantro, two eggs any style$17.00
Plain Bagel
Plain Bagel - toasted, whipped cream cheese$9.00
Lox Bagel
Lox Bagel - everything bagel, pickled red onion, cucumber, dill, fried capers$14.00OUT OF STOCK
Mini Pancakes
Mini Pancakes - seasonal berries, whipped cream, maple syrup$8.00
Breakfast Plate
Breakfast Plate 1 strip of bacon, 1 scrambled egg, side of toast$10.00
Breakfast Wrap Sandwich ***
Tortilla Canadian Ham Cheddar Cheese Scrambled Eggs Avocado Slices Spinach$18.00
Chicken Strips & Fries
Chicken Strips & Fries shoestring fries, two chicken strips, side of ketchup$12.00
Grilled Cheese & Fries
Grilled Cheese & Fries cheddar cheese, shoestring fries$10.00
Veggie Burrito
Veggie - egg white, seasonal veggies, pepper jack$12.00
The Woodman
Croissant Scrambled Egg Guacamole Bacon Arugula Tomato Salad on the Side$14.00
Steak Burrito
Croissant Scrambled Egg Guacamole Bacon Arugula Tomato Salad on the Side$16.00
French Omelette
French Omelette- mushrooms, gruyere, chives$14.00OUT OF STOCK
Mykonos Omelette
Egg Yellow & Green Onions Mushroom Spinach Feta Cheese Parsley$14.00
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Egg Bacon Cheese Parsley$14.00
Keto Breakfast Wrap *
Canadian Ham or Bacon Eggs Cheddar Cheese Avocado Tomatoes Parsley$15.00
Spanakopita*
Flaky Filo Spinach Feta Cheese$6.00
Chocolate Chip
Chocolate Chip; Two Griddle Cakes whipped cream maple syrup$12.00
Buttermilk Pancakes *
2* Buttermilk Pancakes Whipped Cream Berries Maple Syrup Powdered Sugar$12.00
Blueberry Pancakes *
Two Griddle Cakes whipped cream maple syrup$12.00
Banana Walnut
Banana Walnut; Two Griddle Cakes whipped cream & maple syrup$12.00
Milk N Berries
Milk N Berries; Two Griddle Cakes whipped cream maple syrup$12.00
Sour dough French Toast
Sour dough French Toast - seasonal berries, maple syrup, muscovado whipped cream$13.00
Crunchy French Toast
Crunchy French Toast muscovado whipped cream, seasonal berries, maple syrup$14.00
Classic Waffles
Classic Waffles whipped cream, maple syrup$11.00
Chicken & Waffles
Chicken & Waffles crunchy chicken thigh, whipped butter, maple syrup$16.00
Veggie Omelette
Veggie - arugula, seasonal veggies, pepper jack$14.00
Appetizer
Clam Chowder/
potato, celery, leek, carrot, in bread bowl$19.00OUT OF STOCK
Brussels/*
fried brussels, pancetta, herb honey$14.00
Fried Calamari/
lemon, house marinara$16.00
White Mussels/
white wine, garlic, leeks, lemon, butter$17.00
Red Mussels/
garlic, shallots, tomato, chili ﬂakes$18.00
Sweet Potato Fries/
Sweet Potato Fries - house aioli$12.00
Garlic Fries/
Garlic Fries$12.00
Fries ***
Deep-Fried Potatoes$6.00
Hummus Plate ***
Hummus Olive Oil Jalapeno Pepper Chips Garnished Lemon and Parsley$14.00
Eggplant Dip (Baba Ganoush) Plate ***
Eggplant Tahini Labneh Chips Feta Cheese Olives Tomatoes /Cucumber salad$14.00
Tzatziki ***
Cucumber Labneh Garlic Dill Chips Garnished Lemon and Parsley$8.00
Harissa-Marinated Mixed Olives ***
Olives Garlic Pickled Jalapeño Olive Oil$8.50
Muhammara ***
Walnuts Red Bell Peppers$8.00
Fruit Cup ***
Fresh Berries Banana$7.00
Mac & Cheese ***
Macaroni Cheddar Cheese Heavy Cream$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Pizza
Beef Shawarma Pizza ***
Flatbread Pizza Dough Beef Shawarma Mozzarella Cheese Bell Pepper Tomato Pizza Sauce Olive Red Onion Parsley$19.00
Chicken Shawarma Pizza ***
Flatbread Pizza Dough Chicken Shawarma Mozzarella Cheese Bell Pepper Tomato Pizza Sauce Olive Red Onion Parsley$19.00
Salmon Pizza ***
Flatbread Pizza Dough Salmon Mozzarella Cheese Cream Cheese Onion Dill Kaper$18.00
Prosciutto Pizza ***
Flatbread Pizza Dough Prosciutto Fresh Mozzarella Parmesan Cheese Arugula Shallot Pizza Sauce Pesto Sauce Glaze$22.50OUT OF STOCK
Mushroom Pizza ***
Flatbread Pizza Dough Mushroom Mozzarella Cheese Caramelized Onion Grilled Asparagus White Pizza Sauce Truffle Oil$16.00
Pesto Pizza ***
Flatbread Pizza Dough Home-Made Pesto Sauce Tomato Basil Fresh Mozzarella Truffle Oil$16.00
Pepperoni Pizza ***
Flatbread Pizza Dough Pepperoni Mozzarella cheese Pizza Sauce$12.00
Zaatar Pizza ***
Flatbread Pizza Dough Zaatar Mozzarella Feta Olive Tomato$12.00
Summer Pizza ***
Flatbread Pizza Dough Mozzarella Cheese Feta Cheese Tomato Basil Red Onion$21.50OUT OF STOCK
BBQ Chicken Pizza ***
Chicken BBQ Sauce Mozzarella Cheese Pepperoncini Cilantro Onions$20.00OUT OF STOCK
BBQ Beef Pizza ***
Beef BBQ Sauce Mozzarella Cheese Pepperoncini Cilantro Onions$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Veggie Pizza ***
Flatbread Pizza Dough Mozzarella Cheese Tomato Olive Bell Pepper Asparagus Onion$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Entrees
Beef Shawarma Wrap
Flatbread Beef Lettuce Tomato Pickled Cucumber Red Onion Parsley Cabbage Salad House Sauce Choice of 2 Sides$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Chicken Shawarma Wrap*
Flatbread Chicken Lettuce Tomato Pickled Cucumber Red Onion Parsley Cabbage Salad House Sauce Choice of 2 Sides$15.00
Veggie Shawarma**
Flatbread 3 Pieces Falafel Lettuce Tomato Pickled Cucumber Red Onion Parsley Cabbage Salad Falafel Sauce Choice of 2 Sides$15.00
Mushroom Fries Wrap**
Hummus Lettuce Tomato Pickled Cucumber Sauce Choice of 2 Sides First Side: Regular Hummus, Eggplant Dip (Baba Ganoush) Tzatziki Second Side: Pickled Cucumber Pickled Jalapeno$14.00
Whole Rotisserie Chicken
Whole Rotisserie Chicken Choice of 2 Sides First Side: Hummus, Eggplant Dip (Baba Ganoush), or Tzatziki Second Side: Pickled Cucumber or Pickled Jalapeno$28.00OUT OF STOCK
Half Rotisserie Chicken ***
Half Rotisserie Chicken Choice of 2 Sides First Side: Hummus, Eggplant Dip (Baba Ganoush), or Tzatziki Second Side: Pickled Cucumber or Pickled Jalapeno$17.00OUT OF STOCK
Grilled Beef Skewers ***
Rib Eye Steak Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper$19.00
Grilled Chicken Skewers ***
Chicken Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper$19.00
Grilled Mushroom Skewers ***
Mushroom Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper$19.00
Grilled Shrimp Skewers ***
Shrimp Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper$19.00
Combo Skewers Plate ***
Choice of Two Grilled Skewers Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper$19.00
Beef Taco**
Soft Taco Tortilla Beef Shawarma Cilantro Onion House Salsa$12.00
Chicken Shawarma Taco**
mushrooms, garlic, shallots, cream, butter, white wine, parmesan$12.00
Shrimp Tortilla Taco**
ghee, charred lemon, grilled asparagus$12.00
Mushroom Taco**
Soft Taco Tortilla Mushroom Asparagus Cilantro Onion Lettuce House Salsa$12.00
Khinkali (Georgian Dumpling) ***
Dough Beef Sour Cream or Lebni$16.00
Fried Khinkali ***
Dough Beef Sour Cream or Lebni$18.00
Chicken Lule Kabob Plate ***
2 Chicken Lule Kabobs Basmati Rice Tomato Pepper Onions$18.00
Beef Lule Kabob Plate ***
2 Beef Lule Kabobs Basmati Rice Tomato Pepper Onions$18.00
Combo Kabob Plate ***
1 Beef Lule Kabob 1 Chicken Lule Kabob Basmati Rice Tomato Pepper Onions$18.00
Samos Fried Chicken Sandwich
Samos Fried Chicken Sandwich - brioche bun, house slaw, jalapeños, side of fries$18.00
Chicken Pesto Panini
Chicken Pesto Panini - grilled chicken thigh, pesto, spinach, provolone, side salad$16.00
Adult Grilled Cheese
Adult Grilled Cheese cheddar, provolone, heirloom tomato, arugula, house sauce, side of fries$14.00
Salad
Caesar Salad ***
chicories, anchovies, garlic, parmesan, lemon, croutons$14.00
Greek Salad ***
feta, peppers, tomato, cucumber, red onion, olives, house dressing$12.00
House ***
mixed greens, heirloom tomatoes, onion, cucumber, balsamic vinaigrette$10.00
Fattoush ***
Lettuce Tomato Cucumber Green Onion Parsley Chips Fattoush Salad Dressing$12.00
Tabbouleh Salad ***
Bulgur Tomato Cucumber Parsley Mint Green Onion$13.00OUT OF STOCK
Arugula & Goat Cheese*
Arugula & Goat Cheese apple slices, candied walnuts, red onion, cranberries, crumbled goat chees balsamic vinaigrette$14.00
Soup
Chicken Soup ***
Chicken Mushroom Green Beans Carrot Spinach Onion Garlic Celery Orzo Toasted Bread$8.00
Homemade Roasted Tomato Basil Soup ***
Tomato Basil Onion Garlic Heavy Cream Pepper Toasted Bread$9.00
Lentil Soup ***
Lentils Onion Garlic Carrot Spinach Celery Toasted Bread$8.00
Borscht ***
Beef Cabbage Beet Carrot$9.00
Desserts
Pastry
Plain Croissant ***$5.00
Chocolate Croissant ***$6.00
Almond Croissant ***$6.00
Raspberry Twist ***$6.00
Pain Suisse ***$6.00
Olive Feta ***$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Turkey Gruyere Croissant ***$7.00
Lemon Muffin ***$6.00
Flourless Almond Pear Cake ***$7.00
Vegan Ham & Cheese ***$7.00
Vegan Strawberry Croissant ***$7.00
Vegan Cinnamon Roll$7.00
Vegan Plain Croissant$5.00
Napoleon$6.00
Bird Nest 2$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Bread Pudding$6.00
Bread Pudding Plate
Bread Pudding Hand Whipped Cream Macerated Berries$9.00
Baklava$6.00
Guava Cream Cheese Tart$7.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Pistachio Rose Roll ***$7.00
Drinks
Hot Coffee
Latte ***
Hot$5.00
Honey Latte ***$6.00
Cappuccino ***$5.00
Mocha ***$6.00
Espresso ***$4.00
Macchiato ***$5.00
Americano ***$5.00
Matcha ***$6.00
Caramel Tahini Latte ***$7.00
Affogato ***$6.00
Cortado ***$4.00
Drip Coffee ***$4.00
Decaf Coffee ***$4.00
Hot Chocolate ***$5.00
Café au Lait ***$5.00
Flat White ***$5.00
Coffee "Soorj"$5.00
Iced Coffee
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Cold Drink
Wine
Avissi Prosecco Mimosa 187 ML ***$11.00
Cline Pinot Noir 750 ML ***
Glass $11$29.00
Faust Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 750 ML ***$80.00
Flowers Sonoma Coast Chardonnay 2022 750 ML ***
Glass $14$67.00
Flowers Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir 2022 750 ML ***$65.00
M By McPrice Myers Caberent Sauvignon 2021 750 ML ***
Glass $15$47.00
Mason Cellars Sauvignon Blanc Yount 2022 750 ML ***
Glass $13$25.00
Roederer Estate Brut 750 ML ***
Glass $13$46.00
Santa Cristina by Antinori Pinot Grigio 2022 750 ML ***
Glass $9$22.00
Silk and Spice Red Blend 2021 750 ML ***
Glass $9$26.00
The Pale by Sacha Lichine Rose 2022 750 ML ***
Glass $10$21.00
Bieler Pere & Fils Coteaux D'aix Rose Cuvee Sabine 2023 750 ML
Glass $9$24.00
The Crossings Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough 750 ML$23.00
Iron + Sand Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles 2022 750 ML$48.00
Bernardus Chardonnay Monterey County 2022 750 ML$30.00
Beer
Sides
2 Bacon Strips$7.00OUT OF STOCK
2 Fried Eggs$7.00
2 Scrambled Eggs$7.00
Avocado$3.00OUT OF STOCK
Beef Skewer$12.00
Butter$4.00
Carrot and Celery$4.50
Cheddar Cheese$4.00
Chicken Skewer (Breast)$10.00
Chicken Skewer (Thigh)$10.00
Chips$4.00
Eggplant Dip (Baba Ganoush)$4.50
Feta Cheese$4.00
Garlic Sauce$1.00
Grilled Ham$7.00
Guacamole$3.00
Honey$2.50
Hummus$4.50
Ketchup$0.50
Mayo$0.50
Muhammara$4.50
Mushroom Skewer$10.00
Nutella$3.00
Olive$3.00
Pickled Cucumber$1.00
Pickled Jalapeno$1.00
Pita Bread$1.50
Ranch$0.50
Raspberry Jam$2.50
Rice$4.50
Scrambled Egg Whites$7.00
Shrimp Skewer$13.00
Side of Chicken$7.00
Special House Sauce$1.00
Strawberry Jam$2.50
Toasted Bread$2.00
Tzatziki$4.50
Dinner
Khinkali (Georgian Dumpling) /
Dough Beef Sour Cream or Lebni$16.00
Fried Khinkali/
beef, sour cream or labneh$18.00
Sweet Potato Fries/
Sweet Potato Fries - house aioli$12.00
Garlic Fries/
Garlic Fries$12.00
Filet Mignon//
Filet Mignon - crispy yukon golds, haricot verts, au jus$55.00
Ribeye//
Ribeye - creamy mashed potatoes, swiss chard, au jus$45.00
Bone in Durok Pork-chop/
polenta, sautéed spinach, pork au jus$40.00
Lamb Chops/
labneh, greens, pickled cucumbers, ﬁne herbs$43.00
Red Gnocchi/
san marzano, garlic, shallots, mushrooms, white wine$24.00
White Gnocchi/
mushrooms, garlic, shallots, cream, butter, white wine, parmesan$24.00
Lobster Tail/
ghee, charred lemon, grilled asparagus$29.00OUT OF STOCK
Ajarski//
feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, baked egg, choice of bastruma, sujuk, ham, mushroom, peppers, bacon$22.00
Oxtail Stew/
onion, garlic, potatoes, in Samos bread bowl$18.00
Whole Rotisserie Chicken/
Whole Rotisserie Chicken Choice of 2 Sides First Side: Hummus, Eggplant Dip (Baba Ganoush), or Tzatziki Second Side: Pickled Cucumber or Pickled Jalapeno$28.00OUT OF STOCK
Half Rotisserie Chicken /
Half Rotisserie Chicken Choice of 2 Sides First Side: Hummus, Eggplant Dip (Baba Ganoush), or Tzatziki Second Side: Pickled Cucumber or Pickled Jalapeno$17.00OUT OF STOCK
Grilled Beef Skewers /
Rib Eye Steak Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper$19.00
Grilled Chicken Skewers /
Chicken Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper$19.00
Grilled Mushroom Skewers /
Mushroom Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper$19.00
Grilled Shrimp Skewers /
Shrimp Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper$19.00
Combo Skewers Plate /
Choice of Two Grilled Skewers Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper$22.00
Beef Lule Kabob Plate /
2 Beef Lule Kabobs Basmati Rice Tomato Pepper Onions$18.00
Chicken Lule Kabob Plate /
2 Chicken Lule Kabobs Basmati Rice Tomato Pepper Onions$18.00
Combo Kabob Plate/
1 Beef Lule Kabob 1 Chicken Lule Kabob Basmati Rice Tomato Pepper Onions$18.00