SAMOS CAFE & GRILL
Breakfast & Brunch**
New Breakfast & Brunch***
2 + 2 - two eggs any style*
2 + 2 - two eggs any style, two bacon strips, crispy yukon golds, side of toast$16.00
Soft Scramble*
Soft Scramble - creme fraiche pickled red onion, micro greens, side of toast$15.00
Shrimp & Shishitos*
Croque Madame *
béchamel, layers of melted cheese, crisp white bread, smoky ham, sunny side up egg$16.00
BLT Benedict*
BLT Benedict - bacon, tomato, arugula, poached egg, hollandaise sauce$18.00
Egg Benedict with Bacon *
English Muffins Poached Eggs Hollandaise Sauce Bacon$17.00
Eggs Benedict
Eggs Benedict - English mufﬁn, Canadian bacon, poached eggs,, hollandaise sauce, side salad$14.00
Veggie Benedict
Veggie Benedict - spinach, heirloom tomato, avocado, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, side salad$18.00
Soft Scramble Toast
Soft Scramble Toast avocado, salmon roe, micro purple radish$16.00OUT OF STOCK
Greek Avocado Toast*
Greek Avocado Toast - cherry tomatoes, sumac, radish, feta, micro cilantro$17.00
Ajarski
feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, baked egg, choice of bastruma, sujuk, ham, mushroom, peppers, bacon$22.00
Shakshuka
Crushed Cherry Tomato Tomato Sauce Over Easy Eggs Onions Green Bell Peppers Garlic Parsley Seasoning Olive-Oil Toasted Bread on the Side$18.00
Samos Chilaquiles
Samos Chilaquiles - crispy tortilla chips, red salsa, shredded beef, labneh, feta cheese, cilantro, two eggs any style$18.00
Plain Bagel
Plain Bagel - toasted, whipped cream cheese$9.00
Lox Bagel
Lox Bagel - everything bagel, pickled red onion, cucumber, dill, fried capers$17.00
Mini Pancakes
Mini Pancakes - seasonal berries, whipped cream, maple syrup$8.00
Breakfast Plate
Breakfast Plate 1 strip of bacon, 1 scrambled egg, side of toast$12.00
Chicken Strips & Fries
Chicken Strips & Fries shoestring fries, two chicken strips, side of ketchup$14.00
Grilled Cheese & Fries
Grilled Cheese & Fries cheddar cheese, shoestring fries$10.00
Veggie Burrito
Veggie - egg white, seasonal veggies, pepper jack$16.00
The Woodman
Croissant Scrambled Egg Guacamole Bacon Arugula Tomato Salad on the Side$18.00
Steak Burrito
Steak Scrambled Egg crispy yukon golds$19.00
French Omelette
French Omelette- mushrooms, gruyere, chives$16.00
Mykonos Omelette
Egg Yellow & Green Onions Mushroom Spinach Feta Cheese Parsley$16.00
Veggie Omelet
Veggie - arugula, seasonal veggies, pepper jack$16.00
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Egg Bacon Cheese Parsley$16.00
Keto Breakfast Wrap *
Canadian Ham or Bacon Eggs Cheddar Cheese Avocado Tomatoes Parsley$16.00
Spanakopita*
Flaky Filo Spinach Feta Cheese$9.00
Chocolate Chip
Chocolate Chip; Two Griddle Cakes whipped cream maple syrup$14.00
Buttermilk Pancakes *
2* Buttermilk Pancakes Whipped Cream Berries Maple Syrup Powdered Sugar$14.00
Blueberry Pancakes *
Two Griddle Cakes whipped cream maple syrup$14.00
Banana Walnut
Banana Walnut; Two Griddle Cakes whipped cream & maple syrup$14.00
Milk N Berries
Milk N Berries; Two Griddle Cakes whipped cream maple syrup$14.00OUT OF STOCK
Sour dough French Toast
Sour dough French Toast - seasonal berries, maple syrup, muscovado whipped cream$16.00
Crunchy French Toast
Crunchy French Toast muscovado whipped cream, seasonal berries, maple syrup$18.00
Classic Waffles
Classic Waffles whipped cream, maple syrup$14.00
Chicken & Waffles
Chicken & Waffles crunchy chicken thigh, whipped butter, maple syrup$18.00
Lemon Ricotta
Lemon Ricotta; Two Griddle Cakes whipped cream & maple syrup$14.00
Appetizer
Vegetarian Falafel Plate**
hummus, tomato, tahini, harissa olives, chips$18.00
Brussels
fried brussels, pancetta, herb honey$14.00
Fried Calamari
lemon, house marinara$16.00OUT OF STOCK
Sweet Potato Fries/
Sweet Potato Fries - house aioli$12.00
Garlic Fries
Garlic Fries$12.00
Regular Fries ***
Deep-Fried Potatoes$10.00
Hummus Plate ***
Hummus Olive Oil Jalapeno Pepper Chips Garnished Lemon and Parsley$14.00
Eggplant Dip (Baba Ganoush) Plate ***
Eggplant Tahini Labneh Chips Feta Cheese Olives Tomatoes /Cucumber salad$14.00
Tzatziki ***
Cucumber Labneh Garlic Dill Chips Garnished Lemon and Parsley$12.00
Harissa-Marinated Mixed Olives ***
Olives Garlic Pickled Jalapeño Olive Oil$8.50
Muhammara ***
Walnuts Red Bell Peppers$12.00
Fruit Cup ***
Fresh Berries Banana$7.00
Mac & Cheese ***
Macaroni Cheddar Cheese Heavy Cream$7.00
Pizza
Beef Shawarma Pizza ***
Flatbread Pizza Dough Beef Shawarma Mozzarella Cheese Bell Pepper Tomato Pizza Sauce Olive Red Onion Parsley$19.00
Chicken Shawarma Pizza ***
Flatbread Pizza Dough Chicken Shawarma Mozzarella Cheese Bell Pepper Tomato Pizza Sauce Olive Red Onion Parsley$19.00
Salmon Pizza ***
Flatbread Pizza Dough Salmon Mozzarella Cheese Cream Cheese Onion Dill Kaper$18.00
Prosciutto Pizza ***
Flatbread Pizza Dough Prosciutto Fresh Mozzarella Parmesan Cheese Arugula Shallot Pizza Sauce Pesto Sauce Glaze$22.50
Mushroom Pizza ***
Flatbread Pizza Dough Mushroom Mozzarella Cheese Caramelized Onion Grilled Asparagus White Pizza Sauce Truffle Oil$16.00
Pesto Pizza ***
Flatbread Pizza Dough Home-Made Pesto Sauce Tomato Basil Fresh Mozzarella Truffle Oil$16.00
Pepperoni Pizza ***
Flatbread Pizza Dough Pepperoni Mozzarella cheese Pizza Sauce$14.00
Zaatar Pizza ***
Flatbread Pizza Dough Zaatar Mozzarella Feta Olive Tomato$14.00
Summer Pizza ***
Flatbread Pizza Dough Mozzarella Cheese Feta Cheese Tomato Basil Red Onion$21.50
BBQ Chicken Pizza ***
Chicken BBQ Sauce Mozzarella Cheese Pepperoncini Cilantro Onions$20.00
BBQ Beef Pizza ***
Beef BBQ Sauce Mozzarella Cheese Pepperoncini Cilantro Onions$20.00
Veggie Pizza ***
Flatbread Pizza Dough Mozzarella Cheese Tomato Olive Bell Pepper Asparagus Onion$18.00
Entrees
Beef Shawarma Wrap
Flatbread Beef Lettuce Tomato Pickled Cucumber Red Onion Parsley Cabbage Salad House Sauce Choice of 2 Sides$18.00
Veggie Shawarma**
Flatbread 3 Pieces Falafel Lettuce Tomato Pickled Cucumber Red Onion Parsley Cabbage Salad Falafel Sauce Choice of 2 Sides$18.00
Mushroom Fries Wrap**
Hummus Lettuce Tomato Pickled Cucumber Sauce Choice of 2 Sides First Side: Regular Hummus, Eggplant Dip (Baba Ganoush) Tzatziki Second Side: Pickled Cucumber Pickled Jalapeno$18.00
Whole Rotisserie Chicken
Whole Rotisserie Chicken Choice of 2 Sides First Side: Hummus, Eggplant Dip (Baba Ganoush), or Tzatziki Second Side: Pickled Cucumber or Pickled Jalapeno$28.00OUT OF STOCK
Half Rotisserie Chicken ***
Half Rotisserie Chicken Choice of 2 Sides First Side: Hummus, Eggplant Dip (Baba Ganoush), or Tzatziki Second Side: Pickled Cucumber or Pickled Jalapeno$22.00OUT OF STOCK
Filet mignon Skewers ***
Rib Eye Steak Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper$22.00
Grilled Chicken Skewers ***
Chicken Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper$22.00
Grilled Mushroom Skewers ***
Mushroom Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper$22.00
Grilled Shrimp Skewers ***
Shrimp Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper$22.00
Combo Skewers Plate ***
Choice of Two Grilled Skewers Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper$22.00
Beef Taco**
Soft Taco Tortilla Beef Shawarma Cilantro Onion House Salsa$12.00
Chicken Shawarma Taco**
mushrooms, garlic, shallots, cream, butter, white wine, parmesan$12.00
Shrimp Tortilla Taco**
ghee, charred lemon, grilled asparagus$12.00
Khinkali (Georgian Dumpling) ***
Dough Beef Sour Cream or Lebni$19.00
Fried Khinkali ***
Dough Beef Sour Cream or Lebni$19.00
Chicken Lule Kabob Plate ***
2 Chicken Lule Kabobs Basmati Rice Tomato Pepper Onions$22.00
Beef Lule Kabob Plate ***
2 Beef Lule Kabobs Basmati Rice Tomato Pepper Onions$22.00
Combo Kabob Plate ***
1 Beef Lule Kabob 1 Chicken Lule Kabob Basmati Rice Tomato Pepper Onions$22.00
Samos Fried Chicken Sandwich
Samos Fried Chicken Sandwich - brioche bun, house slaw, jalapeños, side of fries$18.00
Chicken Pesto Panini
Chicken Pesto Panini - grilled chicken thigh, pesto, spinach, provolone, side salad$16.00
Adult Grilled Cheese
Adult Grilled Cheese cheddar, provolone, heirloom tomato, arugula, house sauce, side of fries$15.00
Salad
Caesar Salad ***
chicories, anchovies, garlic, parmesan, lemon, croutons$14.00
Greek Salad ***
feta, peppers, tomato, cucumber, red onion, olives, house dressing$12.00
Fattoush ***
Lettuce Tomato Cucumber Green Onion Parsley Chips Fattoush Salad Dressing$12.00
Arugula & Goat Cheese*
Arugula & Goat Cheese apple slices, candied walnuts, red onion, cranberries, crumbled goat chees balsamic vinaigrette$14.00
Soup
Chicken Soup ***
Chicken Mushroom Green Beans Carrot Spinach Onion Garlic Celery Orzo Toasted Bread$9.00
Homemade Roasted Tomato Basil Soup ***
Tomato Basil Onion Garlic Heavy Cream Pepper Toasted Bread$10.00
Lentil Soup ***
Lentils Onion Garlic Carrot Spinach Celery Toasted Bread$9.00
Borscht ***
Beef Cabbage Beet Carrot$10.00
Dinner
Filet Mignon//
Filet Mignon - crispy yukon golds, haricot verts, au jus$55.00
Ribeye//
Ribeye - creamy mashed potatoes, swiss chard, au jus$45.00