SAMOS CAFE & GRILL
Breakfast & Brunch
- Fluffy Waffles *$14.50
Fluffy Waffles Maple Syrup Powdered Sugar
- Greek Avocado Toast *$15.50
Toasted Bread Guacamole Feta Cheese Cherry Tomato Cucumber Dill Olive Glaze Side of Bacon
- Breakfast Wrap Sandwich *$18.00
Tortilla Bread Canadian Ham Cheddar Cheese Scrambled Eggs Avocado Slices Spinach
- Smoked Salmon Toast Bread *$19.95
Toasted French Bread Smoked Salmon Sunny-Side Up Fried Egg Radish Slices Onions Cucumber Cream Cheese Side of Batata Harra or French Fries
- French Toast *$14.50
Brioche French Toast Organic Home-Made Whipped Cream Choice of Peach Halves or Berries Choice of Maple Syrup or Other Syrups Powdered Sugar
- Croissant French Toast *$14.50
Croissant Chocolate Syrup Maple Syrup Organic Home-Made Whipped Cream Powdered Sugar
- Shakshuka *$17.50
Crashed Cherry Tomato Tomato Sauce 2 Eggs Onions Bell Peppers Garlic Parsley Seasoning Olive-Oil Toasted Bread on the Side
- Scrambled Egg Croissant Breakfast Sandwich *$18.50
Croissant Scrambled Egg Guacamole Bacon Arugula Tomato Salad on the Side
- Keto Breakfast Wrap *$15.00
Canadian Ham or Bacon Eggs Cheddar Cheese Avocado Grape Tomatoes Parsley
- High-Protein Breakfast Quesadilla *$15.00
Tortilla Bread Prosciutto Eggs Cheddar Cheese Spinach
Appetizer
- Hummus Plate$14.50
Hummus Olive Oil Red Pepper Chips Garnished Lemon and Parsley
- Eggplant Dip (Baba Ganoush) Plate$14.50
Eggplant Tahini Labneh Chips
- Tzatziki$5.99
Cucumber Labneh Garlic Dill Chips Garnished Lemon and Parsley
- Batata Harra$7.99
- French Fries$6.50
- Vegetarian Falafel Platter$17.50
4 Pieces Falafel Hummus Tomato Olive Tahini Pita Chips
- Harissa-Marinated Mixed Olives$5.99
- Muhammara$8.99
muhammar spicy dip made of walnuts ,red bell peppers
Entrees
- Beef Shawarma Wrap *$14.95
Flatbread Beef Lettuce Tomato Pickled Cucumber Red Onion Parsley Cabbage Salad House Sauce Choice of 2 Sides
- Chicken Sandwich Wrap *$12.95
Flatbread Chicken Lettuce Tomato Pickled Cucumber Red Onion Parsley Cabbage Salad House Sauce Choice of 2 Sides
- Falafel Wrap *$12.95
Flatbread 3 Pieces Falafel Lettuce Tomato Pickled Cucumber Red Onion Parsley Cabbage Salad Falafel Sauce Choice of 2 Sides
- Full Rotisserie Chicken Platter *$24.95
Whole Rotisserie Chicken Choice of 2 Sides
- Half Rotisserie Chicken Platter *$16.50
Half Rotisserie Chicken Choice of 2 Sides
- Grilled Beef Skewers *$19.00
Beef Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper
- Grilled Chicken Skewers *$18.50
Chicken Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper
- Grilled Shrimp Skewers *$21.95
Shrimp Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper
- Grilled Mushroom Skewers *$17.95
Mushroom Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper
- Combo Skewers Plate *$20.00
Choice of Two Grilled Skewers Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper
Pizza
- Shawarma Pizza *$19.50
Beef Shawarma Mozzarella Cheese Bell Pepper Pizza Sauce Olive Red Onion Parsley
- Salmon Pizza *$22.50
Salmon Mozzarella Cheese Cream Cheese Onion Dill Grape
- Prosciutto Pizza *$22.50
Prosciutto Fresh Mozzarella Parmesan Cheese Arugula Shallot Pizza Sauce Pesto Sauce Glaze
- Mushroom Pizza *$21.50
Mushroom Mozzarella Cheese Caramelized Onion Grilled Asparagus White Pizza Sauce Truffle Oil
- Pesto Pizza *$19.50
Home-Made Pesto Sauce Tomato Basil Fresh Mozzarella Truffle Oil
- Pepperoni Pizza *$18.50
Pepperoni Mozzarella cheese Pizza Sauce
- Zaatar Pizza *$22.50
Zaatar Mozzarella Feta Olive Tomato
Soup
- Chicken Soup$6.50
Chicken Mushroom Green Beans Carrot Spinach Onion Garlic Celery Orzo Toasted Bread
- Homemade Roasted Tomato Basil Soup$8.50
Tomato Basil Onion Garlic Heavy Cream Pepper Toasted Bread
- Lentil Soup$7.50
Lentils Onion Garlic Carrot Spinach Celery Toasted Bread
Salad
- Caesar Salad$12.50
Lettuce Croutons Parmesan Cheese Caesar Salad Dressing
- Greek Salad$12.00
Feta Cheese Bell Pepper Tomato Cucumber Olive Greek Salad Dressings Red Onion
- Beet Quinoa Salad$14.85
Quinoa Green Onion Parsley Beet Dressing
- Fattoush$11.50
Lettuce Tomato Cucumber Green Onion Parsley Chips Salad Dressing
- BBQ Eggplant Salad$12.95
Grilled Eggplant Bell Pepper Tomato Red Onion Parsley
Drinks
Cold Drink
- Coke$2.99
- Fiji Water$3.99
- Smart Water$2.99
- Martinelli's Apple Juice$3.99
Hot Coffee
Iced Coffee
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Desserts
Pastry
- Almond Croissant$6.00
- Blueberry Muffin$4.50
- Chocolate Croissant$5.00
- Feta and Olives$6.00
- Flourless Almond Cake$6.00
- Lemon Muffin$4.50
- Pain Suisse$6.25
- Pistachio and Rose Roll$6.25
- Plain Croissant$4.50
- Raisin Roll$5.00
- Raspberry Twist$6.00
- Turkey Gruyere Croissant$6.00
- Vegan Jalapeno Roll$6.00
- Vegan Ham & Cheese$6.00