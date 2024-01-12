SAMOS CAFE & GRILL
Breakfast & Brunch
- Fluffy Waffles *$14.50
Fluffy Waffles Maple Syrup Powdered Sugar
- Greek Avocado Toast *$15.50
Toasted Bread Guacamole Feta Cheese Cherry Tomato Cucumber Dill Olive Glaze Side of Bacon
- Breakfast Wrap Sandwich *$18.00
Tortilla Bread Canadian Ham Cheddar Cheese Scrambled Eggs Avocado Slices Spinach
- Smoked Salmon Toast Bread *$19.95
Toasted French Bread Smoked Salmon Sunny-Side Up Fried Egg Radish Slices Onions Cucumber Cream Cheese Side of Batata Harra or French Fries
- French Toast *$14.50
Brioche French Toast Organic Home-Made Whipped Cream Choice of Peach Halves or Berries Choice of Maple Syrup or Other Syrups Powdered Sugar
- Croissant French Toast *$14.50
Croissant Chocolate Syrup Maple Syrup Organic Home-Made Whipped Cream Powdered Sugar
- Shakshuka *$17.50
Crashed Cherry Tomato Tomato Sauce 2 Eggs Onions Bell Peppers Garlic Parsley Seasoning Olive-Oil Toasted Bread on the Side
- Scrambled Egg Croissant Breakfast Sandwich *$18.50
Croissant Scrambled Egg Guacamole Bacon Arugula Tomato Salad on the Side
- Keto Breakfast Wrap *$15.00
Canadian Ham or Bacon Eggs Cheddar Cheese Avocado Grape Tomatoes Parsley
- High-Protein Breakfast Quesadilla *$15.00
Tortilla Bread Prosciutto Eggs Cheddar Cheese Spinach
Drinks
Hot Coffee
Iced Coffee
Desserts
Pastry
- Almond Croissant$6.00
- Blueberry Muffin$4.50
- Chocolate Croissant$5.00
- Feta and Olives$6.00
- Flourless Almond Cake$6.00
- Lemon Muffin$4.50
- Pain Suisse$6.25
- Pistachio and Rose Roll$6.25
- Plain Croissant$4.50
- Raisin Roll$5.00
- Raspberry Twist$6.00
- Turkey Gruyere Croissant$6.00
- Vegan Jalapeno Roll$6.00
- Vegan Ham & Cheese$6.00