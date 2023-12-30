SAMOS CAFE & GRILL
Breakfast & Brunch
- Fluffy Waffles *$15.00
Fluffy Waffles Maple Syrup Powdered Sugar
- Greek Avocado Toast *$15.00
Toasted Bread Guacamole Feta Cheese Cherry Tomato Cucumber Dill Olive Glaze Side of Bacon
- Breakfast Wrap Sandwich *$15.00
Tortilla Bread Canadian Ham Cheddar Cheese Scrambled Eggs Avocado Slices Spinach
- Smoked Salmon Toast Bread *$15.00
Toasted French Bread Smoked Salmon Sunny-Side Up Fried Egg Radish Slices Onions Cucumber Cream Cheese Side of Batata Harra or French Fries
- French Toast *$15.00
Brioche French Toast Organic Home-Made Whipped Cream Choice of Peach Halves or Berries Choice of Maple Syrup or Other Syrups Powdered Sugar
- Croissant French Toast *$15.00
Croissant Chocolate Syrup Maple Syrup Organic Home-Made Whipped Cream Powdered Sugar
- Shakshuka *$15.00
Crashed Cherry Tomato Tomato Sauce 2 Eggs Onions Bell Peppers Garlic Parsley Seasoning Olive-Oil Toasted Bread on the Side
- Scrambled Egg Croissant Breakfast Sandwich *$15.00
Croissant Scrambled Egg Guacamole Bacon Arugula Tomato Salad on the Side
- Keto Breakfast Wrap *$15.00
Canadian Ham or Bacon Eggs Cheddar Cheese Avocado Grape Tomatoes Parsley
- High-Protein Breakfast Quesadilla *$15.00
Tortilla Bread Prosciutto Eggs Cheddar Cheese Spinach
Appetizer
- Regular Hummus$7.00
Hummus Olive Oil Red Pepper Chips Garnished Lemon and Parsley
- Grilled Red Pepper Hummus$8.00
Hummus Olive Oil Red Pepper Chips Garnished Lemon and Parsley
- Eggplant Dip (Baba Ganoush)$7.00
Eggplant Tahini Labneh Chips
- Tzatziki$7.00
Cucumber Labneh Garlic Dill Chips Garnished Lemon and Parsley
- Batata Harra$7.00
- French Fries$6.00
- Falafel Plate$15.00
4 Pieces Falafel Hummus Tomato Olive Tahini Pita Chips
- Olives with Harissa$12.00
- Mini Party Platter$35.00
Regular Hummus Grilled Red Pepper Hummus Eggplant Dip (Baba Ganoush) Tzatziki Chips
Entrees
- Beef Shawarma Wrap *$18.00
Flatbread Beef Lettuce Tomato Pickled Cucumber Red Onion Parsley Cabbage Salad House Sauce Choice of 2 Sides
- Chicken Shawarma Wrap *$15.00
Flatbread Chicken Lettuce Tomato Pickled Cucumber Red Onion Parsley Cabbage Salad House Sauce Choice of 2 Sides
- Falafel Wrap *$12.00
Flatbread 3 Pieces Falafel Lettuce Tomato Pickled Cucumber Red Onion Parsley Cabbage Salad Falafel Sauce Choice of 2 Sides
- Full Rotisserie Chicken Platter *$35.00
Whole Rotisserie Chicken Choice of 2 Sides
- Half Rotisserie Chicken Platter *$27.00
Half Rotisserie Chicken Choice of 2 Sides
- Grilled Beef Skewers *$24.00
Beef Orzo Pasta Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Popper
- Grilled Chicken Skewers *$24.00
Chicken Orzo Pasta Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Popper
- Grilled Shrimp Skewers *$25.00
Shrimp Orzo Pasta Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Popper
- Grilled Mushroom Skewers *$25.00
Mushroom Orzo Pasta Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Popper
- Combo Skewers Plate *$27.00
Choice of Two Grilled Skewers Orzo Pasta Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Popper
Pizza
- Shawarma Pizza *$27.50
Beef Shawarma Mozzarella Cheese Bell Pepper Pizza Sauce Olive Red Onion Parsley
- Salmon Pizza *$30.00
Salmon Mozzarella Cheese Cream Cheese Onion Dill Grape
- Prosciutto Pizza *$27.50
Prosciutto Fresh Mozzarella Parmesan Cheese Arugula Shallot Pizza Sauce Pesto Sauce Glaze
- Mushroom Pizza *$25.00
Mushroom Mozzarella Cheese Caramelized Onion Grilled Asparagus White Pizza Sauce Truffle Oil
- Pesto Pizza *$30.00
Home-Made Pesto Sauce Tomato Basil Fresh Mozzarella Truffle Oil
- Pepperoni Pizza *$27.50
Pepperoni Mozzarella cheese Pizza Sauce
- Zaatar Pizza *$24.00
Zaatar Mozzarella Feta Olive Tomato
Soup
- Chicken Soup$6.50
Chicken Mushroom Green Beans Carrot Spinach Onion Garlic Celery Orzo Toasted Bread
- Homemade Roasted Tomato Basil Soup$8.50
Tomato Basil Onion Garlic Heavy Cream Pepper Toasted Bread
- Lentil Soup$7.50
Lentils Onion Garlic Carrot Spinach Celery Toasted Bread
Salad
- Caesar Salad$15.00
Lettuce Croutons Parmesan Cheese Caesar Salad Dressing
- Greek Salad$9.50
Feta Cheese Bell Pepper Tomato Cucumber Olive Greek Salad Dressings Red Onion
- Beet Quinoa Salad$10.00
Quinoa Green Onion Parsley Beet Dressing
- Fattoush$8.50
Lettuce Tomato Cucumber Green Onion Parsley Chips Salad Dressing
- BBQ Eggplant Salad$12.00
Grilled Eggplant Bell Pepper Tomato Red Onion Parsley
- Fruit Salad$10.00
Seasonal Specials
- Orange and Prosciutto Salad$12.00
Prosciutto Mandarin Feta Cheese Pine Nuts Arugula Special Dressing
- Strawberry Walnut Salad$12.00
Strawberry Blueberry Pecan Avocado Spinach Roasted Almond Feta Cheese Special Dressing
Sides
- 2 Bacon Strips$7.00
- Grilled Ham$7.00
- 2 Scrambled Eggs$7.00
- 2 Fried Eggs$7.00
- Scrambled Egg Whites$7.00
- Cheddar Cheese$4.00
- Feta Cheese$4.00
- Butter$4.00
- Honey$2.50
- Strawberry Jam$2.50
- Raspberry Jam$2.50
- Regular Bread$1.00
- Toasted Bread$1.50
- Olive-Oil Toasted Bread$2.00
- Batata Harra$7.00
- French Fries$6.00
- Rice$4.50
- Ketchup$0.50
- Mayo$0.50
- Ranch$0.50
- Special House Sauce$1.00
- Garlic Sauce$1.00
- Chips$4.00
- Avocado$3.00
- Olive$3.00
- Guacamole$3.00
- Carrot and Celery$4.50
- Pickled Cucumber$1.00
- Pickled Jalapeno$1.00
Drinks
Cold Drink
Hot Coffee
Iced Coffee
- Iced Americano$6.00
- Iced Cappuccino$6.00
- Iced Chai Latte$6.00
- Iced Coffee$6.00
- Iced Espresso$6.00
- Iced Espresso Macchiato$6.00
- Iced Honey Latte$6.00
- Iced Hot Chocolate$6.00
- Iced Latte$6.00
- Iced Macchiato$6.00
- Iced Matcha Latte$6.00
- Iced Mocha$6.00
- Iced Nitro Coffee$6.00
Iced Chai Latte
Hot Tea
Desserts
Pastry
- Almond Chocolate Banana Croissant$5.50
- Almond Croissant$5.50
- Apricot Vanilla Twist$6.00
- Blueberry Danish$6.00
- Blueberry Muffin$6.00
- Chocolate Almond Croissant$5.00
- Chocolate Cookie$5.00
- Chocolate Croissant$4.50
- Chouquette Chocolate$3.00
- Chouquette Coffee$3.00
- Chouquette Vanilla$3.00
- Cinnamon Roll$5.00
- Cinnamon Twist$5.00
- Country Loaf (Large)$11.00
- Country Loaf (Small)$9.00
- Earl Grey Croissant$6.50
- Feta and Olives$7.00
- Flourless Almond Cake$5.00
- Flourless Chocolate Cake$6.75
- Guava Croissant$6.00
- Hazelnut Rose Cake GF$8.00
- Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin$6.00
- Matcha Cookie$5.00
- Matcha Croissant$6.50
- Mushrooms Truffle Danish$6.75
- Orange Chocolate Croissant$6.50
- Orange Vanilla Chouquette$3.50
- Pain Suisse$6.00
- Peach Tart$6.00
- Pear Tart$6.00
- Pistachio and Rose cake$7.00
- Pistachio and Rose Roll$6.50
- Pistachio Croissant$6.00
- Plain Croissant$4.00
- Pumpkin Muffin with Cream Cheese$6.00
- Raisin Roll$6.00
- Raspberry Twist$6.00
- Rose Water Croissant$6.50
- Scone Cranberry$5.00
- Turkey & Cheese Croissant$6.50
- Ube Croissant$6.50
- Veggie Quiche$9.00
- Zaatar Croissant$4.25