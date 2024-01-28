SAMOS CAFE & GRILL
Breakfast & Brunch
- Fluffy Waffles *$14.50
Fluffy Waffles Maple Syrup Powdered Sugar
Fluffy Waffles Maple Syrup Powdered Sugar
- Greek Avocado Toast *$15.50
Toasted Bread Guacamole Feta Cheese Cherry Tomato Cucumber Dill Olive Glaze Side of Bacon
Toasted Bread Guacamole Feta Cheese Cherry Tomato Cucumber Dill Olive Glaze Side of Bacon
- Breakfast Wrap Sandwich *$18.00
Tortilla Bread Canadian Ham Cheddar Cheese Scrambled Eggs Avocado Slices Spinach
Tortilla Bread Canadian Ham Cheddar Cheese Scrambled Eggs Avocado Slices Spinach
- Smoked Salmon Toast Bread *$19.95
Toasted French Bread Smoked Salmon Sunny-Side Up Fried Egg Radish Slices Onions Cucumber Cream Cheese Side of Batata Harra or French Fries
Toasted French Bread Smoked Salmon Sunny-Side Up Fried Egg Radish Slices Onions Cucumber Cream Cheese Side of Batata Harra or French Fries
- French Toast *$14.50
Brioche French Toast Organic Home-Made Whipped Cream Choice of Peach Halves or Berries Choice of Maple Syrup or Other Syrups Powdered Sugar
Brioche French Toast Organic Home-Made Whipped Cream Choice of Peach Halves or Berries Choice of Maple Syrup or Other Syrups Powdered Sugar
- Croissant French Toast *$14.50
Croissant Chocolate Syrup Maple Syrup Organic Home-Made Whipped Cream Powdered Sugar
Croissant Chocolate Syrup Maple Syrup Organic Home-Made Whipped Cream Powdered Sugar
- Shakshuka *$17.50
Crashed Cherry Tomato Tomato Sauce 2 Eggs Onions Bell Peppers Garlic Parsley Seasoning Olive-Oil Toasted Bread on the Side
Crashed Cherry Tomato Tomato Sauce 2 Eggs Onions Bell Peppers Garlic Parsley Seasoning Olive-Oil Toasted Bread on the Side
- Scrambled Egg Croissant Breakfast Sandwich *$18.50
Croissant Scrambled Egg Guacamole Bacon Arugula Tomato Salad on the Side
Croissant Scrambled Egg Guacamole Bacon Arugula Tomato Salad on the Side
- Keto Breakfast Wrap *$15.00
Canadian Ham or Bacon Eggs Cheddar Cheese Avocado Grape Tomatoes Parsley
Canadian Ham or Bacon Eggs Cheddar Cheese Avocado Grape Tomatoes Parsley
- High-Protein Breakfast Quesadilla *$15.00
Tortilla Bread Prosciutto Eggs Cheddar Cheese Spinach
Tortilla Bread Prosciutto Eggs Cheddar Cheese Spinach
Appetizer
- Hummus Plate$14.50
Hummus Olive Oil Red Pepper Chips Garnished Lemon and Parsley
Hummus Olive Oil Red Pepper Chips Garnished Lemon and Parsley
- Eggplant Dip (Baba Ganoush) Plate$14.50
Eggplant Tahini Labneh Chips
Eggplant Tahini Labneh Chips
- Tzatziki$5.99
Cucumber Labneh Garlic Dill Chips Garnished Lemon and Parsley
Cucumber Labneh Garlic Dill Chips Garnished Lemon and Parsley
- Batata Harra$7.99
- French Fries$6.50
- Vegetarian Falafel Platter$17.50
4 Pieces Falafel Hummus Tomato Olive Tahini Pita Chips
4 Pieces Falafel Hummus Tomato Olive Tahini Pita Chips
- Harissa-Marinated Mixed Olives$5.99
- Muhammara$8.99
muhammar spicy dip made of walnuts ,red bell peppers
muhammar spicy dip made of walnuts ,red bell peppers
Hummus Plate
Hummus Olive Oil Red Pepper Chips Garnished Lemon and Parsley
Entrees
- Beef Shawarma Wrap *$14.95
Flatbread Beef Lettuce Tomato Pickled Cucumber Red Onion Parsley Cabbage Salad House Sauce Choice of 2 Sides
Flatbread Beef Lettuce Tomato Pickled Cucumber Red Onion Parsley Cabbage Salad House Sauce Choice of 2 Sides
- Chicken Sandwich Wrap *$12.95
Flatbread Chicken Lettuce Tomato Pickled Cucumber Red Onion Parsley Cabbage Salad House Sauce Choice of 2 Sides
Flatbread Chicken Lettuce Tomato Pickled Cucumber Red Onion Parsley Cabbage Salad House Sauce Choice of 2 Sides
- Falafel Wrap *$12.95
Flatbread 3 Pieces Falafel Lettuce Tomato Pickled Cucumber Red Onion Parsley Cabbage Salad Falafel Sauce Choice of 2 Sides
Flatbread 3 Pieces Falafel Lettuce Tomato Pickled Cucumber Red Onion Parsley Cabbage Salad Falafel Sauce Choice of 2 Sides
- Full Rotisserie Chicken Platter *$24.95
Whole Rotisserie Chicken Choice of 2 Sides
Whole Rotisserie Chicken Choice of 2 Sides
- Half Rotisserie Chicken Platter *$16.50
Half Rotisserie Chicken Choice of 2 Sides
Half Rotisserie Chicken Choice of 2 Sides
- Grilled Beef Skewers *$19.00
Beef Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper
Beef Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper
- Grilled Chicken Skewers *$18.50
Chicken Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper
Chicken Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper
- Grilled Shrimp Skewers *$21.95
Shrimp Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper
Shrimp Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper
- Grilled Mushroom Skewers *$17.95
Mushroom Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper
Mushroom Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper
- Combo Skewers Plate *$20.00
Choice of Two Grilled Skewers Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper
Choice of Two Grilled Skewers Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper
Pizza
- Shawarma Pizza *$19.50
Beef Shawarma Mozzarella Cheese Bell Pepper Pizza Sauce Olive Red Onion Parsley
Beef Shawarma Mozzarella Cheese Bell Pepper Pizza Sauce Olive Red Onion Parsley
- Salmon Pizza *$22.50
Salmon Mozzarella Cheese Cream Cheese Onion Dill Grape
Salmon Mozzarella Cheese Cream Cheese Onion Dill Grape
- Prosciutto Pizza *$22.50
Prosciutto Fresh Mozzarella Parmesan Cheese Arugula Shallot Pizza Sauce Pesto Sauce Glaze
Prosciutto Fresh Mozzarella Parmesan Cheese Arugula Shallot Pizza Sauce Pesto Sauce Glaze
- Mushroom Pizza *$21.50
Mushroom Mozzarella Cheese Caramelized Onion Grilled Asparagus White Pizza Sauce Truffle Oil
Mushroom Mozzarella Cheese Caramelized Onion Grilled Asparagus White Pizza Sauce Truffle Oil
- Pesto Pizza *$19.50
Home-Made Pesto Sauce Tomato Basil Fresh Mozzarella Truffle Oil
Home-Made Pesto Sauce Tomato Basil Fresh Mozzarella Truffle Oil
- Pepperoni Pizza *$18.50
Pepperoni Mozzarella cheese Pizza Sauce
Pepperoni Mozzarella cheese Pizza Sauce
- Zaatar Pizza *$22.50
Zaatar Mozzarella Feta Olive Tomato
Zaatar Mozzarella Feta Olive Tomato
Soup
- Chicken Soup$6.50
Chicken Mushroom Green Beans Carrot Spinach Onion Garlic Celery Orzo Toasted Bread
Chicken Mushroom Green Beans Carrot Spinach Onion Garlic Celery Orzo Toasted Bread
- Homemade Roasted Tomato Basil Soup$8.50
Tomato Basil Onion Garlic Heavy Cream Pepper Toasted Bread
Tomato Basil Onion Garlic Heavy Cream Pepper Toasted Bread
- Lentil Soup$7.50
Lentils Onion Garlic Carrot Spinach Celery Toasted Bread
Lentils Onion Garlic Carrot Spinach Celery Toasted Bread
Salad
- Caesar Salad$12.50
Lettuce Croutons Parmesan Cheese Caesar Salad Dressing
Lettuce Croutons Parmesan Cheese Caesar Salad Dressing
- Greek Salad$12.00
Feta Cheese Bell Pepper Tomato Cucumber Olive Greek Salad Dressings Red Onion
Feta Cheese Bell Pepper Tomato Cucumber Olive Greek Salad Dressings Red Onion
- Beet Quinoa Salad$14.85
Quinoa Green Onion Parsley Beet Dressing
Quinoa Green Onion Parsley Beet Dressing
- Fattoush$11.50
Lettuce Tomato Cucumber Green Onion Parsley Chips Salad Dressing
Lettuce Tomato Cucumber Green Onion Parsley Chips Salad Dressing
- BBQ Eggplant Salad$12.95
Grilled Eggplant Bell Pepper Tomato Red Onion Parsley
Grilled Eggplant Bell Pepper Tomato Red Onion Parsley
Drinks
Hot Coffee
Iced Coffee
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Desserts
Pastry
- Almond Croissant$6.00
- Blueberry Muffin$4.50
- Chocolate Croissant$5.00
- Feta and Olives$6.00
- Flourless Almond Cake$6.00
- Lemon Muffin$4.50
- Pain Suisse$6.25
- Pistachio and Rose Roll$6.25
- Plain Croissant$4.50
- Raisin Roll$5.00
- Raspberry Twist$6.00
- Turkey Gruyere Croissant$6.00
- Vegan Jalapeno Roll$6.00
- Vegan Ham & Cheese$6.00