SAMOS CAFE & GRILL
Breakfast & Brunch
- Fluffy Waffles ***$14.50
Fluffy Waffles Maple Syrup Powdered Sugar
- Greek Avocado Toast ***$15.50
Toasted Bread Guacamole Feta Cheese Cherry Tomato Cucumber Dill Olive Glaze Side of Bacon
- Breakfast Wrap Sandwich ***$18.00
Tortilla Bread Canadian Ham Cheddar Cheese Scrambled Eggs Avocado Slices Spinach
- Smoked Salmon Toast Bread ***$19.95
Toasted French Bread Smoked Salmon Sunny-Side Up Fried Egg Radish Slices Onions Cucumber Cream Cheese Side of Batata Harra or French Fries
- French Toast ***$14.50
Brioche French Toast Organic Home-Made Whipped Cream Choice of Peach Halves or Berries Choice of Maple Syrup or Other Syrups Powdered Sugar
- Croissant French Toast ***$14.50
Croissant Chocolate Syrup Maple Syrup Organic Home-Made Whipped Cream Powdered Sugar
- Shakshuka ***$17.50
Crushed Cherry Tomato Tomato Sauce 2 Eggs Onions Bell Peppers Garlic Parsley Seasoning Olive-Oil Toasted Bread on the Side
- Scrambled Egg Croissant Breakfast Sandwich ***$18.50
Croissant Scrambled Egg Guacamole Bacon Arugula Tomato Salad on the Side
- Keto Breakfast Wrap ***$15.00
Canadian Ham or Bacon Eggs Cheddar Cheese Avocado Grape Tomatoes Parsley
- *High-Protein Breakfast Quesadilla ***$15.00
Tortilla Bread Prosciutto Eggs Cheddar Cheese Spinach
- Ajarski Khachapuri ***$14.50Out of stock
- Blueberry Pancakes ***$9.50Out of stock
- Original Buttermilk Pancakes ***$11.50Out of stock
- Signature Breakfast Platter ***$16.50Out of stock
- Egg Benedict with Bacon ***$12.50Out of stock
- Smoked Salmon Egg Benedict with Bacon ***$13.50Out of stock
Appetizer
- Hummus Plate ***$14.50
Hummus Olive Oil Jalapeno Pepper Chips Garnished Lemon and Parsley
- Eggplant Dip (Baba Ganoush) Plate ***$14.50
Eggplant Tahini Labneh Chips
- Tzatziki ***$5.99
Cucumber Labneh Garlic Dill Chips Garnished Lemon and Parsley
- Batata Harra ***$7.99
- French Fries ***$6.50
- Vegetarian Falafel Platter ***$17.50
4 Pieces Falafel Hummus Tomato Olive Tahini Pita Chips
- Harissa-Marinated Mixed Olives ***$5.99
- Muhammara ***$8.99
muhammar spicy dip made of walnuts ,red bell peppers
- Fruit Cup ***$7.00
Fresh Berries Banana
- Mac & Cheese ***$7.00Out of stock
- Yogurt and Berry Parfait ***$7.50Out of stock
Entrees
- Beef Shawarma Wrap ***$14.95
Flatbread Beef Lettuce Tomato Pickled Cucumber Red Onion Parsley Cabbage Salad House Sauce Choice of 2 Sides
- Chicken Shawarma Wrap ***$12.95
Flatbread Chicken Lettuce Tomato Pickled Cucumber Red Onion Parsley Cabbage Salad House Sauce Choice of 2 Sides
- Falafel Wrap ***$12.95
Flatbread 3 Pieces Falafel Lettuce Tomato Pickled Cucumber Red Onion Parsley Cabbage Salad Falafel Sauce Choice of 2 Sides
- Full Rotisserie Chicken Platter ***$24.95
Whole Rotisserie Chicken Choice of 2 Sides
- Half Rotisserie Chicken Platter ***$16.50
Half Rotisserie Chicken Choice of 2 Sides
- Grilled Beef Skewers ***$19.00
Beef Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper
- Grilled Chicken Skewers ***$18.50
Chicken Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper
- Grilled Mushroom Skewers ***$17.95
Mushroom Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper
- Grilled Shrimp Skewers ***$21.95
Shrimp Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper
- Combo Skewers Plate ***$20.00
Choice of Two Grilled Skewers Rice Grilled Lemon Grilled Tomato Grilled Jalapeno Pepper
- Beef Shawarma Tacos ***$12.00Out of stock
- Grilled Cauliflower ***$12.00Out of stock
- Lamb Chops ***$18.00Out of stock
- Marinated Grilled Salmon ***$27.00Out of stock
- Signature Steak ***$24.00Out of stock
- Chilaquiles ***$15.00Out of stock
- Pelmeni ***$15.00Out of stock
- Grilled & Stuffed Squash ***$14.00Out of stock
- Vareniki ***$15.00Out of stock
- Fried Vareniki ***$17.00Out of stock
- Kievsky Cutlet ***$17.00Out of stock
- Yojik Cutlet ***$17.00Out of stock
- Kibbeh ***$18.00Out of stock
- Khinkali ***$15.00Out of stock