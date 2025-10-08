SAMOS CAFE & GRILL
2 + 2 - two eggs any style.
2 + 2 - two eggs any style, two bacon strips, crispy yukon golds, side of toast$16.00
Breakfast Plate.
two buttermilk pancakes, two strips of bacon or sausage, two eggs any style$18.00
Breakfast Pizza.
egg, sausage, bacon, cheddar, maple syrup.$22.00
Biscuits and Gravy.
freshly baked biscuit, southern creamy sausage gravy, two sunny eggs$21.00
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich.
house sauce, spinach, bacon, tomato, american cheese, two fried eggs, side salad$19.00
Greek Avocado Toast.
Greek Avocado Toast - house labneh cherry tomatoes, sumac, radish, feta, micro cilantro$18.00
Ajarski.
feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, baked egg, choice of bastruma, sujuk, ham, mushroom, peppers, bacon$22.00
Shakshuka.
heirloom tomato, onion, peppers, garlic, two easy eggs, side of toast$18.00
Chilaquiles.
red or green salsa, beef or chicken shawarma, labneh, feta cheese, cilantro, red onion, two eggs any style$18.00
Plain Bagel.
Plain Bagel - toasted, whipped cream cheese$9.00
Lox Bagel.
toasted plain or everything bagel, whipped cream cheese, pickled red onion, cucumber, dill, fried capers$17.00
Crab Cake Benedict.
jumbo crab meat, grilled corn, fresh jalapeño, red onion, celery, dill, peppers, panko, epazote hollandaise$28.00
Steak & Eggs Benedict.
crispy yukon golds, ribeye steak, two poached eggs, epazote hollandaise$29.00
Dungeness Crab Benedict
english muffin, dungeness crab, grilled corn, two poached eggs, hollandaise$26.00
Keto Benedict.
beefsteak tomato, sautéed spinach, canadian bacon, two poached eggs, hollandaise$19.00
BLT Benedict.
english muffin, bacon, tomato, arugula, poached egg, hollandaise$18.00
Smoked Salmon Benedict.
smoked salmon, poached eggs, english muffin, hollandaise$21.00
Veggie Benedict.
english muffin, spinach, heirloom tomato, avocado, poached eggs, hollandaise$18.00
Veggie Burrito.
bell peppers, red onion, spinach, black beans, pepper jack$18.00
The Woodman.
sausage, bacon, cheddar, tater tots inside$18.00
Ribeye Steak Burrito.
diced ribeye, pepper jack, crispy yukon golds$19.00
French Omelette.
mushrooms, gruyere, tarragon$16.00
Mykonos Omelette.
green onion, mushroom, spinach, feta$16.00
Bacon & Cheese Omelette.
bacon, cheddar, parsley, heirloom tomato$16.00
Keto Breakfast Wrap.
bacon, cheddar, parsley, heirloom tomato$16.00
Lemon Ricotta.
Two Griddle Cakes Served with whipped cream & maple syrup$14.00
Chocolate Chip Pancakes.
Two Cakes Served with sweet cream & maple syrup$14.00
Blueberry Pancakes .
Two Cakes Served with sweet cream & maple syrup$14.00
Waffles.
Waffles seasonal berries, maple syrup, whipped cream$14.00
French Toast.
maple syrup, whipped cream$16.00
Crunchy French Toast.
sourdough bread, seasonal berries, maple syrup, whipped cream$18.00
Chicken & Waffles.
Chicken & Waffles crunchy chicken thigh, whipped butter, maple syrup$18.00
Buttermilk Pancakes$14.00
Appetizer
Vegetarian Falafel Plate.
three falafels, hummus, baba ghanoush, harissa olives, falafel sauce, side of lavash$18.00
Eggplant Dip (Baba Ganoush) Plate.
grilled eggplant, tahini, lemon, garlic, olive oil, side of chips$14.00
Midnight Hummus Plate .
black garlic, chickpeas, tahini, lemon, olive oil, alepo, pomogranate, side of chips$18.00
Tzatziki.
cucumber, labneh, dill, lemon, garlic, parsley, side of chips$14.00
Garlic Fries.
crushed garlic, grated parmesan cheese, parsley, house sauce$12.00
White Truffle Fries.
Fries - truffle aioli$14.00
Regular Fries.
Deep-Fried Potatoes$10.00
Fried Calamari.
Calamari - parsley, house marinara$18.00
Mac & Cheese.
Macaroni Cheddar Cheese Heavy Cream$7.00
Salad
Arugula & Goat Cheese.
apple, walnuts, pickled red onion, cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette$15.00
Cesar Salad.
lemon, garlic, anchovies, parmesan, croutons, cesar dressing$15.00
Greek Salad.
peppers, cherry tomato, cucumber, pickled red onion, olives, feta, greek dressing$15.00
Fattoush.
tomato, cucumber, green onion, parsley, mint, pita chips, fattoush dressing$15.00
Cobb Salad
chicken, crisp bacon, hard-boiled eggs, fresh tomatoes, avocado, and crumbled blue cheese$17.00
Entrees
Beef Shawarma Wrap.
Beef Shawarma tomato, cucumber, onion, parsley, cabbage, house sauce Choice of hummus, eggplant dip, or tzatziki, Side of pickles or pickled jalapeños House Sauce$19.00OUT OF STOCK
Chicken Shawarma Wrap.
Chicken tomato, cucumber, onion, parsley, cabbage, house sauce Choice of hummus, eggplant dip, or tzatziki, Side of pickles or pickled jalapeños$19.00
Marinated Shrimp Wrap
tomato, cucumber, onion, parsley, cabbage, house sauce Choice of hummus, eggplant dip, or tzatziki, Side of pickles or pickled jalapeños$19.00OUT OF STOCK
Vegetarian Falafel Wrap.
tomato, cucumber, onion, parsley, cabbage, house sauce Choice of hummus, eggplant dip, or tzatziki, Side of pickles or pickled jalapeños$19.00
Shawarma Tacos,
tortilla, beef, chicken or marinated shrimp, onion, cilantro, salsa$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Chicken Shawarma Taco.
Chicken Shawarma Taco. mushrooms, garlic, shallots, cream, butter, white wine, parmesan$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Shrimp Tortilla Taco.
Shrimp Tortilla Taco. ghee, charred lemon, grilled asparagus$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Filet mignon Skewers .
filet mignon, buttery pilaf rice, grilled tomato, lemon, and cherry pepper$22.00
Grilled Chicken Skewers.
chicken breast or chicken thigh, buttery pilaf rice, grilled tomato, lemon, and cherry pepper$22.00
Grilled Shrimp Skewers.
Grilled Shrimp pilaf rice, grilled tomato, lemon, and cherry pepper$22.00
Combo Skewers Plate.
Choice of Two Grilled Skewers pilaf rice, grilled tomato, lemon, and cherry pepper$22.00
Whole Rotisserie Chicken.
Whole Rotisserie Chicken 48 hour marinated whole chicken, garlic sauce, hummus, baba ghanoush, harissa olives, side of lavash$28.00OUT OF STOCK
Half Rotisserie Chicken .
Half Rotisserie Chicken 48 hour marinated whole chicken, garlic sauce, hummus, baba ghanoush, harissa olives, side of lavash$22.00
Oxtail Stew.
peppers, garlic, onion, parsley, potatoes, side of toast$22.00OUT OF STOCK
Pelmeni.
ground beef dumpling, sour cream$18.00
Khinkali (Georgian Dumpling).
Dough Beef Sour Cream or Lebni$19.00
Fried Khinkali.
Dough Beef Sour Cream or Lebni$19.00
Bison Burger.
brioche bun, house sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, american cheese, side of fries$22.00
Classic Cheeseburger.
brioche bun, bison patty, house sauce, american cheese, side of fries$18.00
White Truffle Burger.
brioche bun, bison patty, mushrooms, caramelized onions, arugula, pepper jack, side truffle fries$28.00
Samos Fried Chicken Sandwich.
house slaw, jalapeños, cucumbers with side salad$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Chicken Pesto Panini.
grilled chicken thigh, pesto, spinach, pepper jack with side salad$16.00OUT OF STOCK
Adult Grilled Cheese
grilled heirloom tomato, spinach, house sauce with side salad$15.00
Tuna Melt Panini
red onion, celery, tarragon, mild cheddar, fries$16.00
BLT.
candy bacon, spinach, heirloom tomato, house sauce, red onion, mild cheddar with side salad$18.00
Grilled Chicken Cesar Wrap.
grilled chicken, lemon, garlic, anchovies, parmesan, croutons with side salad$16.00
Crispy Buffalo Cesar.
fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lemon, garlic, anchovies, parmesan, croutons with side salad$16.00
Thin-Crust Pizza
Mykonos Pizza
green onions, mushrooms, spinach, feta$18.00
Meatlovers Pizza.
pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mozzarella$21.00
Combo Pizza.
pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, peppers, mozarella$19.00
Spicy Pineapple Pizza.
fresh jalapeños, canadian bacon, sliced pineapple, mozzarella$18.00
Smoked Salmon Pizza .
mozzarella, cream cheese, dill, red onion, fried capers$18.00
Mushroom Pizza.
béchamel caramelized onion, grilled asparagus, black truffle oil, mozzarella$16.00
Veggie Pizza.
peppers, onion, olives, mushroom, mozzarella$16.00
Pepperoni Pizza.
Pepperoni, marinara, mozzarella$14.00
Desserts
Pastry
Plain Croissant$6.50OUT OF STOCK
Chocolate Croissant$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Almond Croissant$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Raspberry Twist$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Pain Suisse$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Turkey Gruyere Croissant$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Lemon Muffin$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Flourless Almond Pear Cake$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Cinnamon Roll$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Napoleon$8.00
Bluberry Lavender Loaf$5.50OUT OF STOCK
Baklava$6.00
Guava Cream Cheese Tart$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Pistachio Rose Roll$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Vegan Strawberry Croissant$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Vegan Plain Croissant$6.50OUT OF STOCK
Vegan Cinnamon Roll***$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Vegan Ham & Cheese ***$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Vegan Guava Pocket***$5.99OUT OF STOCK
Danish$3.50
Muffin$2.50
Cinnamon Coffee Cake$3.00
Drinks
Hot Coffee
Latte
Hot$6.00
Honey Latte ***$7.00
Cappuccino ***$6.00
Mocha ***$7.00
Espresso ***$4.00
Macchiato ***$5.00
Americano ***$5.00
Matcha ***$7.00
Caramel Tahini Latte ***$7.00
Affogato ***$7.00
Cortado ***$5.00
Drip Coffee ***$5.00
Decaf Coffee ***$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Hot Chocolate ***$6.00
Café au Lait ***$5.00
Flat White ***$6.00
Coffee "Soorj"$5.00
Iced Coffee
Hot Tea
Chamomile Citrus Tea$5.00
Tropical Green Tea$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Earl Grey Tea$5.00
Breakfast Tea$5.00
Mint Melange Tea$5.00
Chai$6.00
Dirty Chai$7.00
London Fog$6.00
Wild Berry Hibiscus$5.00
Ginger Twist ***$5.00
Organic African Nectar$5.00
Organic Matcha$7.00
Sencha Green Tea$5.00
Iced Tea
Cold Drink
Wine
Avissi Prosecco 187 ML$11.00
Cline Pinot Noir 750 ML ***
Glass $11$29.00
Faust Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 750 ML ***$80.00
M By McPrice Myers Caberent Sauvignon 2021 750 ML ***
Glass $15$47.00
Santa Cristina by Antinori Pinot Grigio 2022 750 ML ***
Glass $9$45.00
Iron + Sand Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles 2022 750 ML$48.00
Justin Sauvignon Blanc Bottle$51.00
Justin Sauvignon Blanc Glass$17.00
Laetitia Pinot Noir Bottle$69.00
Laetitia Pinot Noir Glass$23.00
Ed Guess Cabernet Bottle$51.00
Ed Guess Cabernet Glass$17.00
Avissi Prosecco 750$28.00
Mimosa single$15.00
Bottomless Mimosa$28.00