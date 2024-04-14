SAMOS CAFE & GRILL
Breakfast & Brunch
- Fluffy Waffles ***$14.50
Fluffy Waffles Maple Syrup Powdered Sugar
- Greek Avocado Toast ***$15.50
Toasted Bread Guacamole Feta Cheese Cherry Tomato Cucumber Dill Olive Glaze Side of Bacon
- Breakfast Wrap Sandwich ***$18.00
Tortilla Bread Canadian Ham Cheddar Cheese Scrambled Eggs Avocado Slices Spinach
- Smoked Salmon Toast Bread ***$19.95
Toasted French Bread Smoked Salmon Sunny-Side Up Fried Egg Radish Slices Onions Cucumber Cream Cheese Side of Batata Harra or French Fries
- French Toast ***$14.50
Brioche French Toast Organic Home-Made Whipped Cream Choice of Peach Halves or Berries Choice of Maple Syrup or Other Syrups Powdered Sugar
- Croissant French Toast ***$14.50
Croissant Chocolate Syrup Maple Syrup Organic Home-Made Whipped Cream Powdered Sugar
- Shakshuka ***$17.50
Crushed Cherry Tomato Tomato Sauce 2 Eggs Onions Bell Peppers Garlic Parsley Seasoning Olive-Oil Toasted Bread on the Side
- Scrambled Egg Croissant Breakfast Sandwich ***$18.50
Croissant Scrambled Egg Guacamole Bacon Arugula Tomato Salad on the Side
- Keto Breakfast Wrap ***$15.00
Canadian Ham or Bacon Eggs Cheddar Cheese Avocado Grape Tomatoes Parsley
- *High-Protein Breakfast Quesadilla ***$15.00
Tortilla Bread Prosciutto Eggs Cheddar Cheese Spinach
- Ajarski Khachapuri ***$14.50Out of stock
- Blueberry Pancakes ***$9.50Out of stock
- Original Buttermilk Pancakes ***$11.50Out of stock
- Signature Breakfast Platter ***$16.50Out of stock
- Egg Benedict with Bacon ***$12.50Out of stock
- Smoked Salmon Egg Benedict with Bacon ***$13.50Out of stock
Appetizer
- Hummus Plate ***$14.50
Hummus Olive Oil Jalapeno Pepper Chips Garnished Lemon and Parsley
- Eggplant Dip (Baba Ganoush) Plate ***$14.50
Eggplant Tahini Labneh Chips
- Tzatziki ***$5.99
Cucumber Labneh Garlic Dill Chips Garnished Lemon and Parsley
- Batata Harra ***$7.99
- French Fries ***$6.50
- Vegetarian Falafel Platter ***$17.50
4 Pieces Falafel Hummus Tomato Olive Tahini Pita Chips
- Harissa-Marinated Mixed Olives ***$5.99
- Muhammara ***$8.99
muhammar spicy dip made of walnuts ,red bell peppers
